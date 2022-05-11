Missoula park board moves toward redeveloping Front Street homes

Passersby milled around outside 401 East Front Street Wednesday afternoon, browsing the "free store" kiosk in front of the house and riding bikes through nearby Kiwanis Park. The house’s yard featured a toilet in the front and a couch in the rear, and red-and-green cookie cutters implanted in the dirt suggesting there is a family that calls the structure "home."

The house, as well as its next-door neighbor, were the focus of a Missoula Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Tuesday. The board unanimously approved a request for an easement through Kiwanis Park that paves the way to replacing the two buildings with an apartment complex.

Building owners Caroline McCauley and Matt Sullivan seek to develop the two modest Front Street homes into a 20-unit apartment building. They are proposing three floors of apartments on one side of the property and four stories on the other.

“These two places are a real blight to the community in my opinion and my wife’s (Caroline McCauley) opinion,” said developer Matt Sullivan. “We think that the development will really be a fantastic improvement to the park and to the quality of the park.”

Sullivan said his self-described “mom-and-pop operation” runs four other apartment buildings throughout the city. He promoted the project to the board as a mechanism to increase housing and improve the surrounding neighborhood.

“This will be prime redevelopment, prime opportunity for densification,” said Missoula Park Services and Systems Superintendent David Selvage. Selvage said the city is supportive of the easement proposal.

Without the easement, architect Tony Moretti explained, the development would only be allowed to be built with about half of the proposed number of units.

The easement creates a space for residents to gather outside the apartment building in the case of an emergency like a fire. Tenants would exit out of the rear of the proposed building. The city's fire code requires the Parks Board to decide on allowing the easement in order to determine where residents would go in an emergency.

Selvage presented three potential evacuation options before the board on Tuesday. Members voted to approve the third option, which includes an emergency gathering space in Kiwanis Park.

The easement comes with a set of nine conditions, including the option to relocate the easement in the future at the city’s discretion.

Parks and Recreation Board members, including three new members joining their first meeting, voiced few reservations about the proposed easement during the meeting.

“I just wanted to point out that those houses are currently home to low-income people,” said Sam Duncan, who lived for four years in one of the residences slated for redevelopment.

Nonetheless, Duncan said, “I’m sure it’s going to be a great project.”

Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said she wants to make sure the easement helps the board maintain its climate and crime-prevention goals for the park.

“This is one of our most traveled-through and visited parks in the system because of its location to the downtown and such high-density housing,” she said.

Approving the easement does not greenlight the development itself. The apartment complex will need city council approval to proceed.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.