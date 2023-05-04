The Missoula City Council couldn’t come to a consensus Wednesday after a disjointed discussion of parking requirements.

Ward 3 Councilor Daniel Carlino and Ward 4 Councilor Mike Nugent teamed up to bring an updated motion regarding city parking standards in an effort to maximize affordable housing. The new motion, revised from a previous committee meeting, eliminated the tie between parking requirements and bus stops.

Infrastructure and Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson pointed out the previous suggestion of eliminating parking requirements within half a mile of bus stops would essentially encompass the entire city.

Instead, Carlino and Nugent proposed asking the city’s code reform consultant team to include “substantive change to parking mandates” as part of the team’s early deliverables in the zoning code update process.

Carlino explained the pair’s reasoning, arguing that parking requirements result in lower-density housing, prevention of gardens and lawns and “turning land into concrete unnecessarily.”

He also stressed the importance of making sure the consultants work on parking early in the code reform process. But his colleagues weren’t all on board with the proposal.

“We agree that parking is something we should assess and change as a result of the code reform project," said Eran Pehan, director of Community Planning, Development and Innovation. "We don’t know that we get the biggest bang for our buck by elevating that to the first thing that we do.”

The ensuing discussion hinged on the questions of whether less parking would create more housing and, in turn, a more equitable community.

“I think it would be delusional to think that removing parking requirements means less cars,” argued Ward 2’s Mirtha Becerra, the lone council member with a planning background. “It doesn’t. It means that cars are going to go somewhere else.”

While Becerra opposed Carlino and Nugent’s motion, Ward 6 Representative Kristen Jordan pushed vehemently for it.

“It’s a great idea,” she said. “I don’t want to wait for the consultants to tell us what our priorities are.”

She implored her council colleagues to listen to constituents asking for parking reform and be more flexible about implementing such a measure.

Instead, council heard an alternative motion from Ward 1 Councilor Heidi West asking the consultants to simply consider parking in their analysis, a change Carlino believed would merely nullify the parking reform effort. He explained the consultants will likely already be taking parking into their consideration.

He attempted to add an amendment to West’s motion, calling her idea “a proposal to do nothing.”

Public commenters also seemed split on the best way to address parking going forward. One developer advocated for simplified requirements by the city. Another commenter backed Carlino’s motion related to early deliverables.

But ultimately, pressed for time, council opted to keep the discussion in committee and continue to entertain the parking conversation.