Missoula residents are hauling their Christmas trees by car or on foot to several drop-off points throughout town for the City of Missoula’s annual Christmas tree recycling program.
From now until Jan. 15, residents may drop off Christmas trees at McCormick or Playfair parks, the 36th Avenue parking lot of Fort Missoula Regional Park West, or Garden City Compost.
Any trees that are dropped off must be free of lights, wires and ornaments.
Garden City Compost will recycle trees into mulch. It also composts trees through a process of grinding them, making an organics mix and combining it with biosolids, putting that mix into aeration bins to cook out pathogens, running it through a screen and letting the product sit and cure, said Jason Duffin, the Garden City Compost facilities supervisor.
“It’s good to be putting these trees to a good use and recovering that resource instead of seeing it go to the dump or something like that,” Duffin said.
Duffin said that unlike the other locations, Garden City Compost typically continues to accept Christmas trees for free after Jan. 15. However, he said that as winter comes to an end, Garden City Compost begins to charge people to drop trees, noting that some people have tried to drop off trees as late as April.
Garden City Compost accepts trees during its business hours from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chris Boza, an urban forester for Missoula Parks and Recreation, said many people drop their trees at the various locations on Dec. 26, the first day of the program.
Boza said that for the most part, though, people drop trees throughout the day on weekdays and weekends alike, and there's not any particular "busy" time that people would need to avoid. He also said the amount of people who visit each location is fairly consistent.
The Christmas evergreen tree recycling program is sponsored by Missoula Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division, Garden City Compost and the City’s Street Maintenance Division.
For more information, call 721-PARK, or visit missoulaparks.org.