Missoula Parks and Rec gathering Marshall Mountain surveys, project update

Missoula is continuing its process to figure out just what exactly the public wants to see at Marshall Mountain.

Izzy Dog LLC bought the property earlier this year and is allowing the city of Missoula to rent it for $10. Missoula is expected to buy the property for $1.85 million within the next 14 to 20 months, when the city's lease on Marshall Mountain runs out.

"I think one thing that's important for people to understand is that we don't own the mountain yet," said Nathan McLeod, Missoula's Parks & Trails design/development specialist. "We still have to get there ... we're working on getting there, but there's a lot of work to do, a lot of money to raise to get to that point."

There will be a public process before the property is bought and in the meantime the city is leasing it an extremely low rate. After a period of several weeks to identify and fix any glaring safety issues, the city opened up the property for public use.

Now, though, Missoula has put together a survey asking local citizens what they would like to see at the property.

The survey follows a series of meetings between different parties with interest in the project, including mountain bike groups, groups centered around inclusion as well as skiing organizations and others, McLeod said.

There are mountain bike paths that have been maintained by local organizations and former owners. The Missoula Parks and Recreation Department also installed some signage around the base of the mountain and on many trails. The property is approximately 160 acres.

Mountain bikers have used the trails for years, but with the property open it is bound to attract hikers as well. Questions in the survey ask if the public would like to see bike-only trails and hike-only trails, as well potential for campgrounds or other ways to stay in the area overnight.

Dogs, which are not allowed at the site, also found a place on the survey. This was due to a stipulation in the lease agreement, McLeod said.

Other questions asked if residents would like to see a backcountry shelter, an outdoor learning center or even a restaurant or equipment shop at the site.

Throughout the process, the city has stressed it would like to see citizen engagement in deciding what happens.

Prior to the Izzy Dog LLC purchase, the former owners of the property — the Doering family — were in the process of selling it to Spencer and Colette Melby for $2.15 million. It's not clear what was planned for the site should that purchase have gone through, but a significant contingent of Missoulians felt public access would be restricted and voiced their concerns.

It remains to be seen where the money for the purchase as well as any updates will come from.

The city and other partners have consistently said the funding portion is not set in stone yet, but could come from grants, donations, public-private partnerships or 2018 City-County Open Space bonds.

The nonprofit Friends of Marshall Mountain has been tasked with raising funds for the acquisition and anything built on the site, according to Engage Missoula.

Missoula has seen some opposition to the purchase, with several fiscally conservative candidates in this year's municipal election folding it into their talking points and platform. In addition to the city, the county is also heavily involved in the project, as are Five Valleys Land Trust, which owns land nearby, and MTB Missoula, the area's largest mountain bike organization.

According to a city release, if the purchase of the property goes through, improvements at the site could begin as soon as spring of 2023.

"This initial community visioning process is going to be followed by a more detailed master planning process that will start happening in the spring," McLeod said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.