Missoula Parks and Rec looks to future after busy year through pandemic

"I feel like folks have all this kind of pent-up emotion from a year of a pandemic, Black Lives Matter, all the injustices of a pandemic, the wealthy getting wealthier, and those who are already struggling, struggling even moreso," Gaukler said. "I feel like that has been our focus point, that has been what we have learned, that is where we are spending our time and resources, is investing in equity.

"We need to come out of this pandemic together, we really need to pay attention to lessons learned and how we can be a better community, a better people and a better place going forward."

There have been changes, including less transportation usage and experiences for those programs. Adaption to that has been done by bringing in presenters as opposed to going and seeing them. Camps at Westside Park will go all summer.

For those running the camps and programs, it has been an important experience.

"This winter when the CARES Act and grants came out, we were able to offer (inexpensive) child care ... it was huge," said Gretchen Sutherland, a recreation coordinator with the Parks Department. "We saw a whole new demographic of kids that we were able to help and it was really cool."

Moving forward