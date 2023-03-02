Missoula Parks and Recreation and its partners are inviting residents to share their ideas for interpretive signage to be installed in Missoula’s downtown riverfront parks. Ideas and comments will be accepted through Friday, March 17.

Public comment should be submitted via an online survey found at engagemissoula.com. Residents are also invited to share their ideas at a community open house on Fri., March 3 from 4-6 p.m. at 110 S. Higgins Ave.

The public outreach efforts of this project are in response to multiple requests the city receives each year regarding signage, messaging and storytelling in the heavily visited riverfront parks.

Parks and Recreation, the Downtown Missoula Partnership and Destination Missoula are working together on a media implementation plan to define what historical, cultural or natural signage residents would like to see at Caras Park, East Caras Park and Bess Reed Park. Signage in these public spaces will share stories of human and natural history.

An interpretive plan, in partnership with residents in the community, will help park managers create a cohesive story, or set of stories, most appropriate for the location.

The new North Riverfront Media Implementation Plan will advance and support already adopted plans. The planning process is funded through a cooperative agreement between downtown organizations. Funding for final design for installation of panels has not been identified yet, though having a plan supported and adopted by the community will open opportunities for grants and private donations.

For more information, visit engagemissoula.com or contact Brandon Dewey with Downtown Missoula Association at brandon@missouladowntown.com or 406-543-4238.