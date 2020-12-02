Missoula Parks and Rec transforms old library into affordable child care facility

Using CARES Act funding, Missoula Parks and Recreation has transformed the old library building on Main Street into a school-aged childcare facility available for as low as $2 a day through Jan. 22.
The main floor of the old library, once filled with shelves upon shelves of books, is now home to BASE Camp, offering full-day, half-day and after-school programming for kids 5 and up. After applying for and receiving two $470,000 CARES Act grants, the Parks and Rec department has been able to offer highly affordable fee rates for the program.
“Because we were able to save on the overhead staffing, the overhead furnishing, supplies, all that sort of stuff, we were able to greatly discount the program fees,” said Meg Whicher, Missoula’s recreation manager.
Based on self-reported income, families can pay as little as $2 for a full day of care and $1 for a half-day of care, a 95% discount from the regular fee of $40 for a full day and $20 for a half-day. After-school programming can cost as little as 90 cents a day. And all families, regardless of income, are eligible for a 50% discount, with fees costing $20 for a full day, $10 for a half day and $9 for after-school care.
Around 40 kids and some 10 facilitators were at the camp Wednesday, which is set up similar to a school building.
“It’s way bigger than you would think,” said Tilly Cantor, a camp facilitator, as she entered the massive space. BASE Camp has been operating in the old library since the first week of October and in November alone, counted 1,086 program visits.
The entire floor is wide open and features five different color-coordinated pod areas that act similar to “home rooms” of a traditional school setting. The pods separate the students to different areas of the floor and generally include students of the same age group and schools as to limit interaction outside of cohorts.
Support Local Journalism
There’s a movie-viewing area with bean bags for lounging, a floor hockey rink, a “parkour” area that allows for varying obstacle courses, an arts-and-crafts studio, a STEM-themed space and a closed off quiet space with computers and other supplies for remote learning work.
“It’s been completely transformed and it’s pretty crazy how fast it happened," Whicher said. "It was a true team effort,”
In the quiet remote-learning room, students can work on homework and assignments they’ve received in the hybrid learning model through Missoula County Public Schools or other Missoula schools.
“Each kiddo in our program goes through an hour to an hour and a half of distinct remote learning, working on their assigned school work,” Whicher said, adding most of the activities outside of the remote learning room are also academic in nature. “We really are trying to bolster the education piece for these kids.”
Each week, the camp has a different theme with related activities for the kids.
“Last week we did ecosystems … and this week we’re doing science week, so we’re doing fun little experiments,” Cantor said. Earlier this week, campers tuned into a Zoom presentation by the Missoula Insectarium where they saw and learned about cockroaches and water bugs. For the month of December, representatives from spectrUM Discovery Area will work with the kids on Mondays and Wednesdays.
For now, BASE Camp is funded at the discounted rates through Jan. 22, which is also the date MCPS has set to remain in the hybrid model.
“We’re just kind of waiting for what MCPS decides to do after that," Whicher said. "Then we’re just waiting to see what the federal government decides to do through this transition for another COVID relief package.”
Scheduling program dates is flexible and families can choose individual days as needed throughout the week. Families should register at least 48 hours before their requested program day(s). There are three discounted fee levels available based on self-reported income and there are no documents required to apply, which families can do online at ci.missoula.mt.us.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.