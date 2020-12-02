Missoula Parks and Rec transforms old library into affordable child care facility

“It’s way bigger than you would think,” said Tilly Cantor, a camp facilitator, as she entered the massive space. BASE Camp has been operating in the old library since the first week of October and in November alone, counted 1,086 program visits.

The entire floor is wide open and features five different color-coordinated pod areas that act similar to “home rooms” of a traditional school setting. The pods separate the students to different areas of the floor and generally include students of the same age group and schools as to limit interaction outside of cohorts.

There’s a movie-viewing area with bean bags for lounging, a floor hockey rink, a “parkour” area that allows for varying obstacle courses, an arts-and-crafts studio, a STEM-themed space and a closed off quiet space with computers and other supplies for remote learning work.

“It’s been completely transformed and it’s pretty crazy how fast it happened," Whicher said. "It was a true team effort,”

In the quiet remote-learning room, students can work on homework and assignments they’ve received in the hybrid learning model through Missoula County Public Schools or other Missoula schools.