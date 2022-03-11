Missoula PATH program finds homes for 35

Sitting in her brand-new apartment building on South Ninth Street, Ladonna Simmons-Kneedler gazed out the window at Missoula’s snow-covered mountains thinking back on her experience with homelessness.

Simmons-Kneedler found housing through the Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness program, more commonly known as “PATH.” After experiencing homelessness in Missoula for about four years, Simmons-Kneedler was able to connect with a PATH advocate through the Poverello Center’s Homeless Outreach Team.

PATH Missoula's three-person team is housed at the Western Montana Mental Health Center. It’s federally funded through the Department of Public Health and Human Services and has been around for about five years.

Simmons-Kneedler shared that after her marriage ended, she experienced alcohol addiction, which catapulted into health issues. In 2018, she ended up in Missoula without a house, living at the Poverello Center. Here, she built relationships with other residents and members of the outreach team, who encouraged Simmons-Kneedler to get an advocate.

“The homeless outreach team was instrumental in telling me all the time, ‘don’t give up,'" she said. "The shelter workers are fantastic."

They eventually connected her with Winnie Lohof, PATH’s lead care coordinator. From there, Lohof was able to get Simmons-Kneedler housed in just a few months.

“Winnie was determined, and after two months she got me in here,” Simmons-Kneedler said.

When Simmons-Kneedler arrived at her new home last December, she had just a backpack with some toiletries and extra clothes. The apartment complex is recently built and a 55-and-older community. Simmons-Kneedler is the first tenant to live in her unit.

“I remember the day Winnie walked me up here and showed me my apartment, and I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Simmons-Kneedler stressed the importance for people experiencing homelessness to seek help and find an advocate.

“I’m grateful for what I have," she said. "But it was a long road with many encouragements. I’ve been here a little over two months now, and things just keep getting better and better.”

Simmons-Kneedler’s story is one of the many successes out of the PATH program.

Since Lohof was brought on to the PATH team in October of 2020, she and the team have housed more than 35 clients, all of whom remain safely housed.

Clients have ranged from individuals who are imminently homeless to people who have been homeless for several years.

Most of the time, people are facing homelessness due to circumstances that are out of their control, Lohof said. This can be evictions, increased rents or landlords who have decided to sell or re-do the property.

PATH mainly works in Missoula County, but will get referrals from other parts of western Montana from time to time. The program has a wait list now and gets about three referrals a day.

Many individuals come to PATH without any form of identification, so getting people copies of birth certificates and social security cards is a frequent starting point for cases.

“We’re here to help them, and that just takes such a weight off of their shoulders,” Lohof said.

Ensuring people are wrapped up in services is also a part of the work PATH does. Mental health support, therapy, medication and case management are all resources PATH provides, Lohof said. Staff also do outreach every week by going to shelters and encampments to see how they can support people.

“We just want Missoula to see our houseless community members as community members," Lohof said. "I think we forget about that a lot and it’s heartbreaking to me."

PATH recently partnered with Burns St. Bistro for a donation drive to bring in household items. Lohof said the drive amassed such a large volume of items that PATH is having to use a storage unit to hold everything.

The drive also enabled PATH to give a recent client a mostly furnished house when he moved in with all the basic household essentials.

Lohof encourages any landlords to reach out to PATH to talk about working with the program, adding she’s seen local property management groups shred housing applications as soon as they see the person is homeless.

“We really just need someone to give them a chance,” Lohof said. “The clients I work with are the hardest working people I’ve ever met.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.