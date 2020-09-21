Missoula PD: Teen girl found safe

Return to homepage ×
A 15-year-old girl reported missing and endangered last week was found over the weekend, according to Missoula police.
Maggie Lea Richardson was found Saturday, according to an update on the department's Facebook page.
"Great news to update you all with," the update read. "Maggie has returned home and is safe!"
Richardson had been reported missing four days earlier.
Seaborn Larson
Criminal justice
