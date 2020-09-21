 Skip to main content
Missoula PD: Teen girl found safe
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula PD: Teen girl found safe

Maggie Richardson

Maggie Richardson was found Saturday, according to Missoula police.

A 15-year-old girl reported missing and endangered last week was found over the weekend, according to Missoula police. 

Maggie Lea Richardson was found Saturday, according to an update on the department's Facebook page. 

"Great news to update you all with," the update read. "Maggie has returned home and is safe!"

Richardson had been reported missing four days earlier. 

Tags

