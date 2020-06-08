Missoula pet groomer manages COVID-19 restrictions during busiest season

Now she’s allowing only one customer in the lobby at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. Customers leave their pup in a kennel up front and the groomer retrieves it while donning a smock to protect them from any germs left on the dog. Then the dogs are brought to the back to be groomed. Every surface is meticulously sanitized between dogs.

The process has slowed the groomers down, Kincaid said. Without regular self-service dog washing, additional supplies needed to stay sanitary, and loss of time, she’s worried about being able to make a profit. She said the only way Showcase was able to stay afloat so far was through a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

She’s considering a minimal price increase to make up for the difference, and she’s on the hunt for another groomer so she can get more dogs in each day. She can’t fit all of the hundreds of dogs into her schedule with limited staff, but there’s not a huge pool of skilled dog groomers looking for a job in Missoula.

One of Kincaid’s full-time groomers, Hannah Kubert, brings her own dog in to work every day. His name is Roxer the Boxer, and he’s the mascot of the business, with his picture painted on the window. Roxer greets every customer who comes in, and Kincaid said he has never had any behavioral issues.