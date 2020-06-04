Missoula pioneers: First three refugee graduates reflect on high school

Her sister Esther enrolled in Missoula College last semester, and college is on Rachelle's mind, too, with a goal of becoming a nurse. But not right now.

“I’m looking to work,” she said.

“I think the thing that keeps me going in school (is) I know who I am, and I know why I went to high school because I guess if you don’t study here in America you can’t become anyone in your life. I know why I went to school, because that will help me in my future.”

Hagos can see himself as a carpenter some day, but the future isn’t a concept either he and Janvier embrace. Janvier said he prefers instead to think of “the coming years.”

"In general I don’t think the future exists,” he said bluntly. “Everyone talks about the future, the future, and later they die, so that’s not a future. There’s no future for me.

“Since I was little, people kept saying, ‘Maybe in the future be somebody, be somebody.' But I keep growing up and do the same thing, nothing changed, so I think there’s no future."

That's not as dire as it sounds, said Molly Cottrell, program director at Soft Landing.