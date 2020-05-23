Missoula places of worship find bright spots in remote service

Part of the decision to hold off was simply not wanting to add any burden to churchgoers who were already stressed by kids being home instead of in school and other pressures added by the pandemic and the various measures taken to stop the spread, she said.

While she admits it has been hard to stay connected with parishioners who don't have home internet, she said she was pleased to see others stepping up to make phone calls and check in on folks who are stuck at home, especially older church members, as well as helping to bring them groceries and other necessities.

Even when gatherings do return, Grotzinger said she intends to broadcast the services live for anyone who isn't quite ready or willing to return to business as usual, and so far she hasn't found anyone calling for a hasty return.

"Honestly, I'm amazed," she said. "I thought they'd be itching to be back, but I think people see the value in caring for one another by staying home and enjoying getting to know the community in different ways. And I think it is bringing back some of the important things we've set aside along the way, like spending time playing an instrument or cooking at home with family, so I think it is helping reawaken some values, really out of necessity."