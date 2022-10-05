Missoula Planning Board recommends housing project, despite water issues

The Missoula Planning Board begrudgingly recommended approval of a Frenchtown subdivision with multiple potential issues Tuesday evening.

Granite Peak Estates Subdivision, represented by IMEG Corp., would contain eight lots on 13 acres, 2 miles southeast of Frenchtown.

Members of the Planning Board on Tuesday voiced concerns about traffic, growth policy compliance and water problems at the site.

The property is unzoned, but the Growth Policy designates the area for open space and resource uses, not residential development.

“Residential uses, if done in the spirit of that open space preservation, are encouraged up to one home per 40 acres,” said Tim Worley, the county’s senior planner. “This of course is considerably denser than that.”

However, the Granite Peak Estates Subdivision would be located inside the Frenchtown Activity Center, a designation dating back to the 1970s that allows for potential future growth.

“So, in essence, though we don’t have growth policy compliance in the strictest sense,” Worley explained, “this is an unzoned parcel and we didn’t feel that there was any aggravating issue that would cause us to recommend denial of the subdivision just based on lack of growth policy compliance.”

Planning Board members also noted the potential for increased traffic on Mullan Road, which would be used as the main access into the subdivision based on a proposed variance.

A third major concern with the project is potential water issues.

In public comments, residents to the north and south of the subdivision mentioned surface water problems, sinkholes and sediment in their water.

Worley said the sinkholes weren’t evident when he recently visited the property to the north, but he didn’t deny the possibility of that issue. Worley also said shallow groundwater is present on the site, but “it’s not excessive.”

In order to mitigate the water problems at Granite Peak Estates Subdivision, staff and the developers proposed multiple strategies.

The largest lot in the subdivision, located on the northern edge, would be home to a pump house to pump water from the nearby irrigation canal. The infrastructure would include a main line to pump water to the south, as well as associated service lines. Water rights would be restricted to the pump house lot only. Additionally, basements wouldn’t be allowed.

“I like the idea of no basements,” said Board Member Josh Schroeder. “It seems like the water table is pretty high there. I suggest they be careful with how they deal with that.”

Board Member Ellie Costello also listed reservations concerning disappearing agricultural land and a lack of connectivity to the property, although she nonetheless voted to recommend the project to the county commissioners.

“I guess my main concerns are that this is an area that we’re looking at as open space and agricultural land, and if we chip away at that a lot, then that’s concerning and this would just be a start,” Costello pointed out.

Despite these concerns, the Planning Board unanimously supported the project. The Missoula County Commissioners will take up the recommendation on Oct. 27.