 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula Planning Board recommends housing project, despite water issues

  • 0
Granite Peak Estates

The Granite Peak Estates Subdivision is located in the bottom right of this map. 

The Missoula Planning Board begrudgingly recommended approval of a Frenchtown subdivision with multiple potential issues Tuesday evening.

Granite Peak Estates Subdivision, represented by IMEG Corp., would contain eight lots on 13 acres, 2 miles southeast of Frenchtown.

Members of the Planning Board on Tuesday voiced concerns about traffic, growth policy compliance and water problems at the site.

The property is unzoned, but the Growth Policy designates the area for open space and resource uses, not residential development.

“Residential uses, if done in the spirit of that open space preservation, are encouraged up to one home per 40 acres,” said Tim Worley, the county’s senior planner. “This of course is considerably denser than that.”

However, the Granite Peak Estates Subdivision would be located inside the Frenchtown Activity Center, a designation dating back to the 1970s that allows for potential future growth.

People are also reading…

“So, in essence, though we don’t have growth policy compliance in the strictest sense,” Worley explained, “this is an unzoned parcel and we didn’t feel that there was any aggravating issue that would cause us to recommend denial of the subdivision just based on lack of growth policy compliance.”

Planning Board members also noted the potential for increased traffic on Mullan Road, which would be used as the main access into the subdivision based on a proposed variance.

A third major concern with the project is potential water issues.

In public comments, residents to the north and south of the subdivision mentioned surface water problems, sinkholes and sediment in their water.

Worley said the sinkholes weren’t evident when he recently visited the property to the north, but he didn’t deny the possibility of that issue. Worley also said shallow groundwater is present on the site, but “it’s not excessive.”

In order to mitigate the water problems at Granite Peak Estates Subdivision, staff and the developers proposed multiple strategies.

The largest lot in the subdivision, located on the northern edge, would be home to a pump house to pump water from the nearby irrigation canal. The infrastructure would include a main line to pump water to the south, as well as associated service lines. Water rights would be restricted to the pump house lot only. Additionally, basements wouldn’t be allowed.

“I like the idea of no basements,” said Board Member Josh Schroeder. “It seems like the water table is pretty high there. I suggest they be careful with how they deal with that.”

Board Member Ellie Costello also listed reservations concerning disappearing agricultural land and a lack of connectivity to the property, although she nonetheless voted to recommend the project to the county commissioners.

“I guess my main concerns are that this is an area that we’re looking at as open space and agricultural land, and if we chip away at that a lot, then that’s concerning and this would just be a start,” Costello pointed out.

Despite these concerns, the Planning Board unanimously supported the project. The Missoula County Commissioners will take up the recommendation on Oct. 27.

From corner cafes to industrial taprooms, tasty burgers and vegetarian fare, Missoula has a lot to offer in the way of delicious food.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden heads into Florida hurricane clean-up zone and opponent's territory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News