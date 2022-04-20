Missoula planning board rejects Grant Creek Village rezone, again

For the second time in less than two years, the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board on Tuesday rejected a rezoning request that would pave the way for the creation of 700 new housing units in the lower Grant Creek neighborhood.

The board voted 5-3 after four hours of deliberation and public comment against a request to rezone 44 acres located at 2900, 2920 and 2990 Expo Parkway.

Woith Engineering Inc., representing KJA Development LLC, asked for two parcels to be rezoned to increase density and building heights for the project.

Under the current zoning, building heights are capped at 35 feet and 502 total dwelling units could be built on the property.

The zone change request would allow building heights up to 45 feet and a maximum of 1,185 dwelling units, although the developer submitted an agreement limiting the total number of units at 700.

141 of the possible 700 units have already been permitted under the current zoning.

The planning board and Missoula City Council both voted against the first appearance of the rezoning proposal in 2020.

At the time, concerns about traffic and safety led to the denial of the zone change request. Those issues persisted into the board’s discussion Tuesday.

“People were still universally and very solidly opposed to this rezoning request,” said RT Cox with the Friends of Grant Creek organization during a special presentation to the board Tuesday.

Friends of Grant Creek have “grave reservations” about the developer’s agreement, particularly its enforceability, Cox said.

Cox was also concerned because Friends of Grant Creek did not have a chance to review the most recent traffic study prior to the board’s Tuesday meeting.

“There’s a big open question about the accuracy of the traffic data that is in front of you,” he told board members.

Threats from wildfire posed another major concern for the project.

Mike Cole, project leader for the Grant Creek Wildfire Risk Task Force, warned “increasing density in the wildland urban interface is not a good idea.”

He said the 700 units that would be made possible by the zone change might create an “untenable” situation for first responders in case of a wildfire or other emergency in the area.

Five public commenters spoke in opposition to the zone change request, including two representing the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which neighbors the developable property.

Traffic, public safety and trail connectivity were the dominant themes of the public comment period of the meeting.

“Now is the time for the city and the developer to provide for public safety,” urged a nearby resident, Bert Lindler.

Members of the board weighed these concerns against the city’s need for housing.

Josh Schroeder, who reversed his previous decision on the rezone request, said it is “not an easy decision but we need more supply on the market.”

“Missoula is growing whether we like it or not,” said Tung Pham, another supporter of the request. “We can sit here and try to prevent it, but if we prevent it by having restrictive zoning, we’re going to end up with lots of single family homes on large acres that are very expensive, which is not the goal that we want.”

But others on the board felt the need for housing doesn’t outweigh concerns with the development.

“I completely agree that we are desperate for housing, but I think it’s possible to really lose sight of how we want to grow with that pressure on us,” said Dori Gilels.

Gilels voted with Ellie Costello, Dave Loomis, Rick Hall and Sean McCoy against the request. Josh Schroeder, Tung Pham and Shane Morrissey voted in favor.

The rezoning request now goes before the Missoula City Council Land Use and Planning committee on May 4.

A public hearing is set for May 9, and final consideration will take place on May 16.

