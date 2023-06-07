A proposed major subdivision that would include 301 rental homes west of Missoula got a mixed reaction on Tuesday night from the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board, which ultimately split on a 4-4 vote to send the proposal on to the city council. A tie vote means the board neither recommends approval nor denial of the project.

City staff have recommended approval of the Missoula Sapphire Place subdivision if 33 criteria are met, including a requirement that there be no basements because of high ground water.

The formerly agricultural area between Mullan Road and West Broadway has been absorbing a huge chunk of Missoula's housing growth in the last decade, with thousands of new homes either recently completed, under construction or planned.

Dave DeGrandpre, a planner with the city’s Office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, said the proposal fits within the goals of the 2020 Sxwtpqyen (Mullan) area master plan and his office recommends the project for approval. The project, proposed by Virginia-based Cathcart Properties, would be on a 18.73-acre parcel of former ranchland south of West Broadway, west of Flynn Lane and just south of Summit Beverage and the Veterans Affairs Clinic.

The developer is planning on building duplexes, mansion apartments and cottages.

“Mansion apartments are like mansions — the big old fancy structures like the copper kings would have developed in the early part of the 20th century — that has been split up over the years into multiple apartments,” DeGrandpre explained. He noted that the University District neighborhood in Missoula has many such apartments.

If the land is annexed into the city, then the project would be served by city water and sewer and would have an overall residential density of 16 dwelling units per acre.

Some members of the planning board were concerned that two historic buildings on the site, an old farmhouse and an old icehouse, would not be utilized to the highest public benefit. Some members were also concerned that the project didn’t include any commercial space, which would make it a true mixed-use development, and thereby provide services to the people living there and reduce some vehicle traffic into town.

“Once again we have an opportunity to have mixed-use in a neighborhood and we don’t get it,” said planning board member Rick Hall. “I understand it’s not the developer’s thing, but that historic building in particular would make great ground floor retail or office space. As a planner your goal is to have a place where you can live and work and play. We’re approving places for people to live that still require them to get on the roads, drive, go to services and return.”

Hall and DeGrandpre agreed that the city’s code doesn’t require commercial office or retail space in residential subdivisions.

“And I just hope a developer someday is willing to take the risk and try it and see if they can get that kind of a development,” Hall said. “I know it’s a risk. Residential is an easy sell I think in Missoula, but I think we need some developers to rethink not doing mixed-use where mixed-use is possible. Overall I support this. But it’s another missed opportunity.”

Joe Dehnert, a land use planner with IMEG Corp. in Missoula, is working for the developers.

“Cathcart’s specialty is not mixed-use,” he said. “Their specialty is residential.”

The city council’s land use and planning committee heard the project on Wednesday as well, and councilor Heidi West also wondered how to convince developers to build mixed-use projects.

DeGrandpre noted that many developers call it a “chicken and egg” problem, meaning that there needs to be residential developments in place before developers will take the risk of building commercial spaces.

Historic ranch house Sapphire Place A photo of the historic ranch house on the site of the proposed Sapphire Place subdivision.

The city requires the developers to preserve some open space or dedicate some parkland, so there will be four open spaces on the property that will be managed by the property manager.

Some of the largest and oldest Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir trees in the Missoula valley are on the site, and they’ll be preserved. The historic buildings would be “adaptively reused” in some form, perhaps as two dwelling units, according to Dehnert.

The property was once part of the historic 270-acre Dougherty Ranch. The entire thing was once listed for $28 million, but separate parcels have been sold off individually. The land was most recently used for hay, and the soil types are designated as prime farmland if irrigated. In 2020, the area’s master plan recommended that the parcel would be best used for the expansion of Missoula. A 260-lot subdivision called West End Homes is under development nearby.

Dehnert said that Missoula needs to increase its housing supply to increase the “livability index,” or the measure of how easily people making median wages can afford to live here.

The land use and planning committee took no action on the proposal on Wednesday, but the subdivision will have to be approved by the full city council on a Monday night sometime in the near future.