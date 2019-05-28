More than 200 new affordable housing units are coming to Missoula and will be available to those who make far less than the median income, thanks to a recently formed plan and partnership between the city, county and multiple nonprofits.
Essentially, the county has donated an 4-acre parcel near the Missoula County Detention Facility to a coalition of nonprofit entities for construction of a 130-unit housing complex. Of those, 30 units will be reserved as permanent supportive housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness. A 24-hour navigation center will be built to support people with high barriers to housing, including those re-entering the community from the criminal justice system.
Also, another 72 apartments will be built at the former Skyview mobile home park on the Westside neighborhood. The residents of that trailer park were evicted last year and the property is currently vacant.
The 202 total units will be in a variety of floor plans, but all will be available to people making at or below 60 percent of Missoula’s Area Median Income. That means they will be affordable to an individual making $30,840 or below, for example; or a family of four making $43,980.
The Missoula Housing Authority, Homeword and Blueline Development propose to construct the homes. There will be no direct financial contributions from either the county or the city, so there will be no taxpayer dollars spent on the project.
If the county land had been privately developed it would increase the county’s tax base, but all three county commissioners agreed that ending chronic homelessness and combating the community’s affordable housing shortage are top priorities. The nonprofits working on the project will utilize Low Income Housing Tax Credits to finance the project, and the Housing Authority is donating 30 low-income housing vouchers.
“This is a big deal,” said county commissioner Dave Strohmaier.
“I can’t tell you how excited we are,” said Lori Davidson, the executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority. “If any one of the pieces here wasn’t here, it wouldn’t be happening. Land is one of the tallest barriers we face in housing development.”
Mayor John Engen also said he strongly supported the plan, saying it will be a critical part of Missoula's Reaching Home: A 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness, which began in 2011.
This story will be updated.