Missoula plans for emergency child care at local YMCA

A portion of the Missoula YMCA may soon be retrofitted to provide emergency child care for parents working essential jobs on the front lines of fighting coronavirus in Missoula, such as health care and city/county workers.

"Starting immediately, the Missoula Y is shifting its focus to a partnership with MCPS to develop emergency childcare services for critical infrastructure employees and their families," the Y said in a press release. "It is also working closely with other local organizations to identify and serve community needs."

Missoula parents have been scrambling to find child care after a number of providers chose to close this week following Gov. Steve Bullock's directive Sunday to cancel public schools for two weeks, which was coupled with new federal guidelines that warned against gatherings of more than 10 people. On Wednesday, the Y and other gyms in Missoula were ordered to close fitness operations through March 24 by the Missoula City-County Health Department.

The Y told the Missoulian on Thursday the plan is still in the works and it will share details as they are available. In the meantime, the Y asked members to continue their support with monthly membership dues, which will help develop "safe, affordable childcare options for health care workers, city/county workers, and essential service employees."