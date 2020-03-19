Missoula plans for emergency child care at local YMCA

A portion of the Missoula YMCA may soon be retrofitted to provide emergency child care for parents working essential jobs on the front lines of fighting coronavirus in Missoula, such as health care and city/county workers.
"Starting immediately, the Missoula Y is shifting its focus to a partnership with MCPS to develop emergency childcare services for critical infrastructure employees and their families," the Y said in a press release. "It is also working closely with other local organizations to identify and serve community needs."
Missoula parents have been scrambling to find child care after a number of providers chose to close this week following Gov. Steve Bullock's directive Sunday to cancel public schools for two weeks, which was coupled with new federal guidelines that warned against gatherings of more than 10 people. On Wednesday, the Y and other gyms in Missoula were ordered to close fitness operations through March 24 by the Missoula City-County Health Department.
The Y told the Missoulian on Thursday the plan is still in the works and it will share details as they are available. In the meantime, the Y asked members to continue their support with monthly membership dues, which will help develop "safe, affordable childcare options for health care workers, city/county workers, and essential service employees."
The state has not yet released recommendations for what actions child care providers should take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. State Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesman Jon Ebelt said the agency will make social distancing recommendations this week for programs, draft temporary rules on emergency child care for critical, emergency and medical responders, and work on a more flexible policy related to the Best Beginnings Scholarship program that helps low-income families afford child care.
Despite a clear direction from the state, Missoula has not hesitated to find ways to fill the gap — starting with an emergency child care task force.
Grace Decker, who works for United Way's Zero to Five Initiative, which aims to improve the lives of young children, convened the task force this week to ensure a lack of child care doesn't prevent parents in critical occupations from going to work.
Decker said although she knows parents of all occupations are struggling to find child care in Missoula, there are other initiatives in the works to help families on various levels.
In an e-meeting on child care Tuesday evening, Decker and Sam Duncan, a community organizer, and others pointed out that it would be smart for children of health care workers to attend a day care separate from the general public because they could be more likely to be carriers of COVID-19.
Decker said the task force will work with local hospitals and agencies and then define "critical personnel, in addition to identifying locations where child care could take place, and sorting out staffing, funding and health and safety protocols."