Missoula plans for new board to tackle food policy issues in the Garden City

The Missoula Valley's rich soil and mild climate relative to the rest of Montana helped it earn the nickname the Garden City, and the city is home to numerous community gardens and businesses and organizations geared toward local agriculture. Yet, city and county governments have never had a formal mechanism to plan food and agriculture policies.
City councilors and county commissioners are working to change that with the creation of a joint food policy advisory board. It would provide recommendations to elected officials that promote sustainable agriculture, build regional self-reliance and climate resiliency, and connect food access programs to local, nutritious food.
"There is a need for a thriving local food system — from improving health outcomes for the most vulnerable, to keeping more dollars in our local economy by supporting local farmers and entrepreneurs, to preserving critical ecological resources and ensuring community food security in the face of our changing climate," Abby Huseth of Climate Smart Missoula said in a city meeting Wednesday.
The board would advise both city and county government on local agriculture and food related policy issues, and collaborate with local, county, regional and state food and agriculture programs.
The Missoula City Council will vote on whether to adopt the advisory board Monday night, followed by a vote by Missoula County Commissioners on Thursday.
City Councilor Heidi West, who brought the resolution before the council on Wednesday, said the scope of the board's work will be "incredibly broad" and will look at everything from "the access to agricultural land and lack thereof and development pressures all the way to end product markets," such as restaurants.
"As a community, we have climate goals and zero waste goals and all of these big picture goals that we're striving for to make sure we have a resilient community and a place that grows thoughtfully, and we know that it's going to keep growing and climate change is going to happen," West told the Missoulian. "We have to figure out how to plan for the future."
Missoula's city and county growth policies include the preservation of agricultural land and local food production among their goals and objectives. The seven-member board would focus on issues such as food access, land use, climate adaptation and resiliency, impacts on human health, and ways to support farmers and food entrepreneurs.
"The main goal is having a dedicated mechanism for broadening participation in policy-making around food and agriculture issues in our community by formally connecting local government and all these entities and organizations that work on this issue on a daily basis," said Huseth.
The board would draw on the expertise of the food and agriculture community and research policy solutions that have worked in other communities, while recognizing unique issues in Missoula.
You have free articles remaining.
Huseth said she expects the topic of land use to be among the board's priorities, given development pressures on agricultural land in and near the Missoula urban area as the city expands and looks at ways to increase housing stock. Huseth said that as Missoula continues to grow, it will be important to identify agricultural lands that need to be preserved for food production.
The resolution for adopting the board says that "Missoula County is losing many of its working farms and ranches due to problems associated with low economic returns from agriculture, pressures from development, and access to affordable agricultural land."
Nearly 29,000 acres of farm and ranch land in Missoula County were converted from agricultural to non-agricultural use from 1986 and 2010, and roughly 80% of the lands containing the best agricultural soils have been subdivided into parcels less than 40 acres, according to a 2010 Community Food and Agriculture Coalition report cited in Missoula's Climate Ready plan.
From 1974 to 2012, the number of farms in Missoula County more than doubled from 310 to 637, yet the size of the average farm decreased from 845 to 388 acres, according to the Climate Ready plan. Today, nearly half of the farms in Missoula County sell less than $1,000 worth of agricultural products per year.
Yet, the city-county resolution also cites new economic opportunities within the food system, such as growth in direct and intermediary markets for local food.
Dave Prather, the general manager of Western Montana Growers Cooperative, a farmer-owned cooperative that provides marketing and distribution services to local farmers, said at the meeting that the board would allow farmers'voices to be amplified to allow the continued growth of farms.
The board would also help devise strategies to address the need for farmers and ranchers to earn a fair price for their products while maintaining consumer affordability.
Neva Hassanein, a professor of environmental studies at University of Montana with an expertise in food systems and sustainable agriculture, was part of a 2005 effort to create a food policy council in Missoula. Hassanein said the initial intention was to have a city councilor and county commissioner serve on the board, but instead the resolution resulted in the creation of the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition (CFAC).
The nonprofit works on increasing access to local food through electronic benefits such as SNAP and helping beginning farmers, but Hassanein said the new advisory board will help it do more in ways such as using local government to promote more enrollment in nutrition assistance programs. CFAC would lend its expertise to the board by providing an appointee who will act as an informational resource for the board.
Hassanein said she may ask to be appointed to the board and also offered to look into ways that her students could provide assistance through research projects.
The board would consist of three members appointed by the County Commission, two appointed by the City Council, one appointed by the mayor, and one appointed by the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition.
"This is a really natural step for our community and it has been a long time coming," Huseth said. "Food and agriculture issues are really central to so many peoples lives and the identity of our community."