Missoula plans for new board to tackle food policy issues in the Garden City

The Missoula City Council will vote on whether to adopt the advisory board Monday night, followed by a vote by Missoula County Commissioners on Thursday.

City Councilor Heidi West, who brought the resolution before the council on Wednesday, said the scope of the board's work will be "incredibly broad" and will look at everything from "the access to agricultural land and lack thereof and development pressures all the way to end product markets," such as restaurants.

"As a community, we have climate goals and zero waste goals and all of these big picture goals that we're striving for to make sure we have a resilient community and a place that grows thoughtfully, and we know that it's going to keep growing and climate change is going to happen," West told the Missoulian. "We have to figure out how to plan for the future."

Missoula's city and county growth policies include the preservation of agricultural land and local food production among their goals and objectives. The seven-member board would focus on issues such as food access, land use, climate adaptation and resiliency, impacts on human health, and ways to support farmers and food entrepreneurs.