Missoula plans Memorial Day sunrise service

The Memorial Day parade is a century-old tradition that started long before Corvallis streets were paved. This time it’ll be limited to an honor guard marching down the street at 10 a.m.

“For 100 years the Bitterroot Valley has enjoyed this rich tradition of honoring those active duty personnel and veterans who have died,” the Corvallis American Legion said in a press release. “We honor all of the United States of America’s war dead — those who died that freedom may live.”

At Fort Missoula, the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History canceled its usual Memorial Day weekend program but will still show a flag. And once again it’ll present certificates of appreciation for military veterans and their families upon request.

Out on Mullan Road west of Missoula, Reneau said it’ll be a simple sunrise ceremony, opening with a prayer and focusing again on suicide issues among veterans. The topic was introduced a few years ago by Sam Redfern, an Iraq combat veteran from Missoula with the United Veterans Council and United States of Hope.