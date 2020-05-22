Missoula plans Memorial Day sunrise service

Piece by piece, Susan Campbell Reneau and Missoula-area veterans have cobbled together the semblance of a traditional Memorial Day ceremony in these COVID-ravaged times.
It won’t be at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, where for years crowds have assembled on the last Monday in May for sunrise ceremonies to pay tribute to those who’ve given their lives in service to America.
It won’t be at the Caras Park overlook, or at Rose Memorial Garden Park, or the Iraq-Afghanistan Memorial on the University of Montana campus, where so many poignant moments have been shared in years past.
“Things are really, really different, and we need to let people know that,” Reneau said.
An alternative arose in midweek. Bruce Speer, a veteran and pastor at Crosspoint Church on Mullan Road, opened his church’s doors to the annual veterans sunrise service at 6 a.m. Monday.
“It’s the only Memorial Day service that we’re going to have, which really breaks our hearts, but we’re not allowed to have gatherings,” Reneau said.
Faced with the same COVID-19 problem in the Bitterroot and what they cited as a “toxic political climate,” the Corvallis American Legion Post #91 and Auxiliary Unit #91 said Friday they’ll host only a limited parade down Main Street in Corvallis.
The Memorial Day parade is a century-old tradition that started long before Corvallis streets were paved. This time it’ll be limited to an honor guard marching down the street at 10 a.m.
“For 100 years the Bitterroot Valley has enjoyed this rich tradition of honoring those active duty personnel and veterans who have died,” the Corvallis American Legion said in a press release. “We honor all of the United States of America’s war dead — those who died that freedom may live.”
At Fort Missoula, the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History canceled its usual Memorial Day weekend program but will still show a flag. And once again it’ll present certificates of appreciation for military veterans and their families upon request.
Out on Mullan Road west of Missoula, Reneau said it’ll be a simple sunrise ceremony, opening with a prayer and focusing again on suicide issues among veterans. The topic was introduced a few years ago by Sam Redfern, an Iraq combat veteran from Missoula with the United Veterans Council and United States of Hope.
Reneau said at that early hour she doesn’t expect a crowd, at least one surpassing current state and county health restrictions. Speer will address the assemblage, as will Dr. Al Olszewski of Kalispell and others who have something to say. Olszewski has spoken at these events in the past, Reneau said, but this year he’s running for governor on the Republican ticket.
“He’s not coming as a candidate,” she assured. “He’s coming to pay tribute to veterans.”
At first Reneau bemoaned the absence of the usual color and honor guard. The VFW honor guard, for which she’s a dispatcher, hasn’t had a cemetery gig since March when the first coronavirus case was detected and Gov. Steve Bullock shut down non-essential actions.
But as last week went on, things changed.
On Thursday word came that the VFW Honor Guard Post 209 had agreed to supply a three-rifle volley, otherwise known as a 21-gun salute, at the sunrise service.
For an hour or so after the hourlong ceremony, Reneau and a small contingent of veterans will visit Missoula’s cemeteries to place 40 red, white and blue memorial wreaths. They’ll start at Sunset Memorial, across Mullan Road from Crosspoint Church. Fully half of the wreaths will go to Rose Park on Brooks Street. Stops will include the Missoula Cemetery, St. Mary Catholic Cemetery and the St. Mary Annex, the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery near Big Sky High, the Fort Missoula Military Cemetery, the World War I Doughboy Statue at the Missoula County Courthouse, and the war memorial on the University of Montana campus.
“No time is set or order of the wreath placement, as the lead vehicle will go slowly to each location with anyone wishing to follow,” Reneau announced. “At each location the American flag will be held by a veteran, wreaths will be placed and taps will be played.”
The wreaths were made by life members of the American Legion and VFW auxiliary members from western Montana. Red, white and blue flowers come from historic Benson’s Farm on Seventh Street.
Formal commemorations in Missoula of Memorial Day, once known as Decoration Day, date back to at least 1890, when the Missoula Gazette urged townfolk to conduct "a proper observance" of those who lost their lives in the Civil War.
A “fine parade” down Higgins Avenue was organized. It included the Ancient Order of United Workmen, the Knights of Pythias, the Odd Fellows and the Masons. The Missoula fire department was in a procession headed by the Grand Army of the Republic, the Fort Missoula band, and the Missoula company of the National Guard.
Business houses, most made up of men from organizations marching in the parade, were closed for the afternoon, as were the banks. A thousand people attended horse races at the “Trotting Park” west of town.
There've been few if any Memorial Day commemorations since that didn’t draw large crowds of Missoulians. That’ll change in 2020.
“This has been a struggle,” Reneau said. “I did not make the decision to not have the usual stuff. I talked to a lot of veterans and this is what we decided to do.”
