Missoula Police: 13-year-old boy missing since Sunday
Missoula Police: 13-year-old boy missing since Sunday

A 13-year-old Missoula boy has been reported missing by his guardians, Missoula police said Tuesday. 

Officers are assisting the great-grandparents of Anthony Horton, who has not been seen since 9 p.m. on Sunday, MPD said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Police believe he may have planning on going to Washington state, but had not determined how to get there. 

Anthony was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black T-shirt, black sweats and black socks, also carrying a black backpack. He is described as being roughly 5 feet tall and 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 406-552-6300.

