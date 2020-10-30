Missoula police: 17-year-old girl missing

The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Breanna Spotted Eagle.

Spotted Eagle, 17, was last seen Thursday when she left the area of 3100 South Avenue, the address for Big Sky High School, according to MPD's social media post published Friday afternoon.

She is described as approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Possible destinations are unknown," the post reads.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or contact Officer Jeff Lloyd at 406-552-6300.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.