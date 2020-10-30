 Skip to main content
Missoula police: 17-year-old girl missing
Breanna Spotted Eagle

Courtesy of the Missoula Police Department

The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Breanna Spotted Eagle. 

Spotted Eagle, 17, was last seen Thursday when she left the area of 3100 South Avenue, the address for Big Sky High School, according to MPD's social media post published Friday afternoon. 

She is described as approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Possible destinations are unknown," the post reads. 

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or contact Officer Jeff Lloyd at 406-552-6300.

