Missoula police: Apparent hit-and-run victim was 63-year-old man

One person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday morning on West Broadway, Missoula police said.

The suspected driver left the scene in what a witness described as a white Pontiac Grand Am, police said. The vehicle and the 34-year-old man driving it were located in the 5800 block of Sandpiper Drive, Missoula police Sgt. Travis Welsh said in a news release.

"MPD detectives are conducting an interview with the driver at the Missoula Police Department," Welsh said.

Welsh did not release the identity of the victim, saying only that he was a 63-year-old man. Police responded to a 6:40 a.m. call about the crash. The body was found in the roadway, Welsh said.

Westbound traffic initially was closed from Latimer Street to Great Northern Avenue while law enforcement was on scene, Welsh said. The road was completely open by 11:30 a.m.

The Police Department release asks that anyone who saw the incident or otherwise has information to contact Detective Katie Petersen at 406-552-6279.

This story will be updated.

