Missoula police arrest Big Sky student suspected of threatening classmate

A Big Sky High School student was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of bringing weapons to campus and threatening another student.

A school resource officer was notified Thursday around lunchtime about a verbal argument between two male students, according to a press release sent by Missoula police.

A third party told the officer that 18-year-old Keyvin Gallagher was planning to “get revenge” against another involved male. The reporting party also said Gallagher might have a firearm.

The school officer located the potential victim and got him to safety. Gallagher was detained. No gun was located on him, but he did have knives on his person, according to the press release.

Gallagher faces possible charges of conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

He was booked into the Missoula County Detention Center at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. Missoula police continue to investigate and no charges have been filed yet with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

"We also want to take this opportunity to again remind students, families and staff that MCPS treats all reports of any potential threats of school violence with the utmost seriousness," Missoula County Public Schools spokeswoman Tyler Christensen said. "Regardless of the level of a threat, we will proceed with an abundance of caution to prioritize school safety as we investigate. We encourage our school communities to report any threats or unsafe activities to a trusted adult at any of our schools."

Earlier this week, a gunman left 19 children and two teachers dead after a massacre at a Texas elementary school.

In February, 18-year-old Parker Abbott was accused of threatening school violence at Big Sky, saying he was inspired by the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooter. He’s currently facing a felony charge in connection with that incident.

