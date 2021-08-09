Missoula police arrest man after shots were fired in apartment

Missoula police responded to a report of "shots fired" on the 500 block of Burton Street over the weekend and arrested a male suspect.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an injured male who had allegedly jumped from a balcony, according to the Missoula Police Department's Facebook page. The man told officers he had been using methamphetamine.

During the investigation, officers located multiple bullet holes in the man's apartment, the post said, adding it appears the man was experiencing hallucinations and had been shooting at people who did not exist.

In the man's attempt to escape the individuals he believed were in his apartment, he jumped from a balcony and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the post said. The man was taken into custody and no one else was injured.

Multiple arrests were made for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute over the weekend, the post added.

