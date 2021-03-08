Missoula Police arrest man suspected of casino robbery

Missoula Police arrested a 21-year-old man Monday who is suspected of using a knife to rob a casino over the weekend.

Noah Gochis was arrested on charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor theft related to a Sunday robbery of the Magic Diamond Casino, 2230 Brooks St.

An employee told police a man entered the business, showed a knife and asked for money. The employee used pepper spray on the man and he ran from the casino and left on foot. Nothing was stolen and no one reported any injuries to police, according to a release from the Missoula Police Department.

An officer later saw Gochis and believed he matched the description of the man who robbed the casino. He was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility.

