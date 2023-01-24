Missoula Police arrest one in predawn raid

Missoula Police officers arrested one person after a lengthy predawn standoff around a camper van on Hawthorn Street Tuesday.

The incident started about 2:30 a.m., according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Whitney Bennett. She said an 18-year-old male suspected of "a violent offense involving a weapon" was reported on the 1100 block of West Broadway. The suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself in the camper.

Witnesses reported a large group of law enforcement officers surrounding the white camper and ordering its occupants to exit. One person came out about 2:50 a.m., they said, followed by a second person.

Officers continued ordering the rest of the occupants to surrender for two more hours. At about 5 a.m. police warned several residents around the intersection of Hawthorn and Toole Avenue to "shelter in place." Witnesses said they could see about 10 law enforcement vehicles on the scene, including an armored tactical vehicle and dog teams.

"About 5:30 (a.m.) we heard bangs and the police were telling somebody to come out," said Shelby Lotina, whose apartment was within sight of the incident. "Another person came out and then they sent the SWAT team into the trailer and they brought the fourth person out."

The incident resolved about 6 a.m. when officers used tear gas on the vehicle. They again went house to house telling residents the danger was over.

Bennett said the suspect was arrested in the incident. A tow truck came to remove the camper from Hawthorn Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said the camper had been parked on Hawthorn near Toole Avenue for at least six months.