A social media post circulating among students at Hellgate High School on Thursday prompted Missoula Police to arrest a 16-year-old.

According to Missoula police, on Thursday afternoon at about 12:44 p.m., a Hellgate school resource officer was alerted to a post online indicating an unnamed person was in possession of a firearm.

Several officers responded to the high school.

They determined the suspect was not a student at the high school and that the gun was seen at an off-campus location. No direct threats were made to students or staff, according to the press release.

Officers found and arrested the suspect, who is a 16-year-old male. They found him on the 900 block of Cregg Lane. A firearm was recovered during the arrest.

The teenager was put on a probation hold as well as facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. The investigation is ongoing, the press release stated.

On April 5, a social media threat on Snapchat, also involving a gun, sent Hellgate High School into a four-hour lockdown, with several agencies responding to patrol the school campus. The suspect in the April 5 incident is currently facing a pending felony charge with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office in connection to the incident.