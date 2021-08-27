Missoula police attempting to locate missing man

Officials are attempting to locate a man last seen in June in Missoula near the Poverello Center.

In early June, Dan Baker, 44, was trying to get a ride to Helena so he could attend his daughter’s wedding.

Baker was looking for his wallet, and that’s the last time any of his friends or family heard from him. Missoula police received a report Baker was reported missing on June 14, said police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold.

Lance Pearson is a friend of Baker’s who has been helping coordinate efforts to raise awareness about his case.

“We hope for the best but are prepared for the worst,” he said.

Baker never showed up to his daughter’s wedding, which was unexpected, Pearson said.

In the last few days, the tip line has received a few sightings, Pearson said. The majority of these have been in the West Broadway Street area of Missoula.

Pearson hopes to get the Missoula community's attention so any information about Baker's whereabouts can be passed along to the police to investigate.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information about Baker provided before Sept. 30 that results in the resolution of Baker’s missing person’s case.