Missoula police attempting to locate missing man

Missoula police are attempting to locate a missing Missoula man last seen at the Valor House.

George Crooks, 63, was last seen on Oct. 1 at the Valor House at 2820 Great Northern Loop in Missoula, a Thursday Facebook post from Missoula police said.

Crooks is believed to possibly be visiting family out of state, the post said. He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall with brown eyes, grey hair and a slender build. He is about 194 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Sgt. R. Stevenson at 406-552-6329.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.