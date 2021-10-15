Missoula police attempting to locate missing man

Missoula police are attempting to locate a missing Missoula man last seen at the Valor House.
George Crooks, 63, was last seen on Oct. 1 at the Valor House at 2820 Great Northern Loop in Missoula, a Thursday Facebook post from Missoula police said.
Crooks is believed to possibly be visiting family out of state, the post said. He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall with brown eyes, grey hair and a slender build. He is about 194 pounds.
If you have any information, please contact Detective Sgt. R. Stevenson at 406-552-6329.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
