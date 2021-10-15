 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula police attempting to locate missing man
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Missoula police attempting to locate missing man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George Crooks

George Crooks. 

Missoula police are attempting to locate a missing Missoula man last seen at the Valor House.

George Crooks, 63, was last seen on Oct. 1 at the Valor House at 2820 Great Northern Loop in Missoula, a Thursday Facebook post from Missoula police said.

Crooks is believed to possibly be visiting family out of state, the post said. He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall with brown eyes, grey hair and a slender build. He is about 194 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Sgt. R. Stevenson at 406-552-6329.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No quarantine required in Sydney for vaccinated international travelers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News