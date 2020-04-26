Missoula police barricade block

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missoula law enforcement responded Sunday night to a call near Burlington Avenue near Johnson Street, and the block remained barricaded just before 10 p.m.

At roughly 8:30 p.m., the law enforcement team was perched behind a vehicle on the street and using an amplification system to communicate with a woman inside.

Law enforcement officers remained actively engaged at the scene around 10 p.m.

Officers earlier evacuated residents from an adjacent residence.

"They just said it's not safe for us, and they needed us out of the way," said one of the residents.

An estimated six or seven law enforcement vehicles from both the Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff's Office had responded to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Missoula police has not been available to comment.

