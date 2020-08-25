Missoula police: Car stolen at knifepoint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A person was arrested after stealing a car at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon, according to Missoula police.

A woman reported at 4:30 p.m. someone threatened her with a knife and stole her car near the 1900 block of Brooks Street, according to police chief Jaeson White.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and followed it near the intersection of Gerald Avenue and South Sixth Street East, where they performed a high-risk stop and apprehended the suspect, White said.

The suspect was taken from the scene by 4:45 p.m. No further information on the suspect’s identity was immediately available Tuesday.

