A brief police pursuit ended in an arrest on Interstate 90 Wednesday afternoon, but not before the suspect car collided with multiple other vehicles around Missoula, police reported.

The Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force initiated a traffic stop in downtown Missoula on a suspect car just before 2 p.m., according to Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett. The U.S. Marshal Service assisted and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The car took off, collided with another car near the 100 block of East Spruce Street, and eventually made its way onto I-90 via the Reserve Street ramp, Bennett said. Missoula police were called out to help apprehend the suspect.

A short, high-speed chase ensued. The car headed west on I-90, Bennett said, when it struck a semi-truck and continued driving. It was stopped on the interstate near mile post 93. Bennett added it’s unclear whether the people in the car were injured, though medical personnel were called to the scene.

There was full blockage on I-90 westbound for a short time, according to Bennett, but first responders quickly got one lane of traffic flowing again.

Two people were in the car, Bennett said, and the driver was taken into custody at roughly 2:10 p.m. Bennett didn’t have information on what the initial traffic stop was for.