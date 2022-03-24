Missoula police chase leads to meth, fentanyl recovery

A traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon led to a high-speed chase through Missoula and a recovery of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officers stopped a maroon-colored GMC SUV after noticing its occupants might have outstanding felony warrants around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday near Paxson Street and Brooks Street, according to a Missoula Police press release.

During the stop, the occupants of the car, identified as Julia Mendoza and Tagen Struhs, gave officers false names. Law enforcement recognized the suspects and instructed them to turn off the car. Instead, Mendoza (the driver) drove off at an accelerated speed and almost hit the police officer with the car's rear tire, the release said.

A pursuit ensued through the city limits of Missoula on many local streets. The SUV reached speeds upwards of 80 miles per hour during the chase.

Pursuing officers blocked the car in a dead-end road near Humble Road and South Avenue. While police were searching the vehicle after arresting Mendoza and Struhs, they found substances consistent with fentanyl and meth both in the car and on the suspects, the release said. Mendoza and Struhs were jailed on charges of criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs and intent to distribute dangerous drugs.

Missoula police seek information from any individuals placed in harm's way during the case. Contact Lieutenant Eddie McLean at 406-552-6332 if you have details to provide.

