Missoula police chase suspect held on $50K bond

A Kalispell woman suspected of leading police on a high-speed chase in Missoula appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Julia C. Mendoza, 26, is charged with obstructing justice and criminal endangerment, both felonies, and misdemeanor fleeing from or eluding a peace officer.

Her co-defendant, Tagen B. Struhs, 30, is charged with criminal possession with intent to distribute and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies, as well as obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. He refused to appear in court on Friday and did not have a monetary bond set.

Officers stopped a maroon-colored GMC SUV after noticing its occupants might have outstanding felony warrants around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday near Paxson Street and Brooks Street. During the stop, the occupants of the car, identified as Mendoza (the driver) and Struhs, gave officers false names. Law enforcement recognized the suspects and instructed them to turn off the car.

Instead, Struhs told Mendoza to ignore police commands and drive, charging documents said. She took off and almost struck the officer.

The car swerved through many streets, reaching speeds up to 75 mph and drifting into oncoming lanes of traffic. Mendoza also passed through school zones, including Big Sky High School and Target Range Middle School, according to court documents.

Pursuing officers blocked the car on a dead-end road near Riding Ring Road and South Avenue. Mendoza exited the SUV and was arrested without further incident.

When officers searched Struhs, they recovered 13 pills with “M30” imprinted on them, presumed to be fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid. Struhs confirmed the pills were his and they were fentanyl. Struhs admitted there were more in the car, charging documents said. The pair were in Missoula because they wanted to “get out” of Kalispell to avoid an outstanding warrant for Struhs’ arrest, he reportedly told police.

In a brief interview with police, Mendoza disclosed she felt Struhs “was making her do it.”

A search warrant on the suspect vehicle returned a heap of drug paraphernalia items, including more fentanyl pills and tin foil with burnt residue that indicated to law enforcement Struhs intended on selling drugs.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Carrie Garber asked for a $50,000 bond and said as more people impacted by the chase come forward, more charges may be filed against Mendoza. An arraignment hearing is set for April 4 in Missoula County District Court.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.