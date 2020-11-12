Missoula police chief gives new details in Saturday shooting

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said Thursday the man who died in an officer-involved shooting was described in a 911 call as “armed with a knife" and "actively involved in assaulting the victims."

White, who spoke Thursday about the investigation into the shooting Saturday, provided additional details about the fatal confrontation. Jesse James Kale Brown, 34, died Saturday at the scene.

White said an MPD officer was dispatched and arrived at 5:27 p.m. to Sherwood Lane in Missoula.

“The initial responding officer approached the front door of the residence. The officer knocked on the door and announced, ‘Police’. When the front door was opened, the officer was immediately confronted by Mr. Brown, who was armed with a knife.”

White said the officer told Brown to drop the knife, and he did not comply.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer then took efforts to get the victims who were still in the house out of the residence, the chief said. Brown's partner earlier told the Missoulian police took her and her daughters, 6 and 16, to the front yard.