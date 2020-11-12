Missoula police chief gives new details in Saturday shooting

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said Thursday the man who died in an officer-involved shooting was described in a 911 call as “armed with a knife" and "actively involved in assaulting the victims."
White, who spoke Thursday about the investigation into the shooting Saturday, provided additional details about the fatal confrontation. Jesse James Kale Brown, 34, died Saturday at the scene.
White said an MPD officer was dispatched and arrived at 5:27 p.m. to Sherwood Lane in Missoula.
“The initial responding officer approached the front door of the residence. The officer knocked on the door and announced, ‘Police’. When the front door was opened, the officer was immediately confronted by Mr. Brown, who was armed with a knife.”
White said the officer told Brown to drop the knife, and he did not comply.
The officer then took efforts to get the victims who were still in the house out of the residence, the chief said. Brown's partner earlier told the Missoulian police took her and her daughters, 6 and 16, to the front yard.
“In doing so, the officer used himself as a barrier between the victims and Mr. Brown.”
He said Brown threw a chair at the officer, and then the officer asked Brown to drop the knife again, at which point he did not comply. White said he “began advancing at the officer in an assaulted manner with the knife.”
The officer then shot a Taser at Brown, which was “ineffective, and Mr. Brown continued his assault on the officer.”
“Fearing for his own life and safety, the officer fired four rounds from his department issued weapon,” White said.
He said another officer arrived at the scene, and they both began life-saving efforts.
This story will be updated.
