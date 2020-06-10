Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White discusses department's transparency, policies

As one effort to increase transparency between the public and the Missoula Police Department, Police Chief Jaeson White said Wednesday that he would like to create an annual report for the public that would include use of force statistics, complaint investigation statistics and the department's calls for service, among other things.
"It is my belief that providing this information will continue to build trust with the public we serve," White said.
The annual report was one of several suggestions that White made during a virtual Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday with Missoula City Council members. In the meeting, which was his first with the council, White introduced himself and discussed the department's operations and future efforts after protests over the killing of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police and increased scrutiny of local law enforcement.
"There's a lot of understandable focus on procedures and funding and transparency, and I think those are all good and appropriate things for us to be looking at," City Council President Bryan von Lossberg said. "It's not the complete scope of things but that reimagining that we're doing on a national level around a number of fronts really has a parallel in U.S. reimagining the way that we approach public safety."
White took the role as the Chief of Police just after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and immediately began working to improve the department, such as making changes to its use of force policy.
On Wednesday, White discussed some of those changes as well as other aspects of local police departments that have come under scrutiny in Missoula and across the nation.
White addressed the department's training practices and said all of his officers have received basic training through an academy.
"We conduct various in-house training and we participate in outside training given the resources we are provided," White said.
White said the department could do better in the area of training, but that doing so would take additional resources.
"In order to implement the procedural justice training, additional use of force and de-escalation training, we will need to enhance our training budget," White said.
White said he will present a proposal to increase the department's training budget in the upcoming budget process, at the same time some residents have called on council to reallocate some of the department's current budget to support other community services.
The council took limited public comment in the meeting due to Wednesday’s schedule of back-to-back committee meetings, but some public comments were cut short due to timing, technical difficulties or protocol for when comments can be made during a meeting.
Immediately following the meeting, one resident left a voicemail for council members and said that he was “really, really, really disappointed” with the “continuous dodging of important questions and muting of concerned citizens who never really had their voices heard or their concerns acknowledged” during the meeting.
The caller said he felt that black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) individuals who were invited to participate on the call were not asked for their input more. The council had invited several student leaders and advisors from various student groups at the University of Montana to join the call.
“I really hope that you make changes in the future,” the caller said. “Otherwise … it’s eroding, a lot of the faith and the importance of the social contract that needs to be upheld by the city council and the mayor and the police and I really hope that you all can move towards actually honoring people's safety and their concerns.”
