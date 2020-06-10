Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White discusses department's transparency, policies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As one effort to increase transparency between the public and the Missoula Police Department, Police Chief Jaeson White said Wednesday that he would like to create an annual report for the public that would include use of force statistics, complaint investigation statistics and the department's calls for service, among other things.

"It is my belief that providing this information will continue to build trust with the public we serve," White said.

The annual report was one of several suggestions that White made during a virtual Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday with Missoula City Council members. In the meeting, which was his first with the council, White introduced himself and discussed the department's operations and future efforts after protests over the killing of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police and increased scrutiny of local law enforcement.

"There's a lot of understandable focus on procedures and funding and transparency, and I think those are all good and appropriate things for us to be looking at," City Council President Bryan von Lossberg said. "It's not the complete scope of things but that reimagining that we're doing on a national level around a number of fronts really has a parallel in U.S. reimagining the way that we approach public safety."