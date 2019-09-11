Mike Brady, Missoula's police chief for the last six years, appears to be quietly stepping away from his post.
Brady’s vacancy is posted to the jobs page of the City of Missoula’s website. It has also been posted on policeone.com since Aug. 28 and was added to national law enforcement job site policecareerfinder.com the next day. Applications close Sept. 30.
He is set to retire as chief on Dec. 31, city spokeswoman Ginny Merriam said Wednesday. There was no public announcement when he decided to step down earlier this summer; Brady has not typically been the public face of the department since taking its top rung, where he supervises 110 sworn officers and 30 civilian staff, according to the job posting.
Brady has been chief of the police force since 2013, appointed by Missoula Mayor John Engen to succeed Mark Muir, who had been chief since 2008.
You have free articles remaining.
Last month his office secured six more officers in the city’s 2020 fiscal year budget to keep up with the city's growth. His administration procured funds for three new officers last year, as well.
Brady joined the department in 1988 as a patrol officer, the Missoulian reported in 2013. He had interned with Missoula Youth Court and Cascade County Youth Court Services before working as a deputy with the Mineral County Sheriff's Office. He is a 1983 graduate of the University of Montana.
In 2013, Brady took over the department's daily operations even before his appointment while then-chief Muir turned his full attention to implementing changes that came out of a federal investigation into gender discrimination in the department and its handling of sexual assault cases.
Brady did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday morning.