Missoula police chief to address fatal shooting

The mobile crisis unit will include licensed clinical social workers in the field, who can use their deescalation techniques and expertise to interact with those who may be having a mental health crisis or other co-occurring issues that previously would have been handled only by law enforcement.

“The intent of this program is to provide the right level of care in the right setting,” Okon said. He said law enforcement has been restricted in the past when patients were sent to the emergency room or the jail, which is not always the "the best thing for clients or the system in Missoula.”

He added that the mobile crisis unit will be called in on a case by case basis and in domestic violence situations. Based on what he knew about Saturday's officer-related shooting, Okon said he did not believe there would have been enough time for the crisis unit to intervene.

Okon said hypothetically, the unit would be on standby a block or two away during such a call and wouldn't enter the scene until an officer deemed the area safe.

Deescalation tactics in officer training and policing in general have been heated topics throughout 2020 following the officer-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked protests for police reform around the nation.

