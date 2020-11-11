Missoula police chief to address fatal shooting

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White will speak Thursday about the investigation into an officer-involved shooting Saturday that left a local man dead.
A press conference will be held 10 a.m. via Zoom on the City of Missoula YouTube channel. Jesse James Kale Brown, 34, died in the confrontation with police.
Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said Tuesday the department is following standard protocol in response to the Riverroad neighborhood confrontation; generally, for example, the department places officers on leave following shooting incidents.
Police were called Saturday to a partner or family member assault at a home in Missoula, according to the Montana Department of Justice. In an earlier email, the DOJ said police encountered Brown holding a knife "where other family members were present." Police ordered Brown to drop the knife, but he refused, and an officer shot a Taser that "had no apparent effect," the email said.
"The suspect reportedly attacked one of the officers, who then shot the assailant. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but he died of his wounds at the scene," said the email from the DOJ.
In an earlier email to the Missoulian, Mayor John Engen said he believes officers saved lives in responding to the incident that night. Brown's partner told the Missoulian police removed her and two daughters, 6 and 16, from the apartment when they arrived.
The shooting prompted protests on Sunday and Monday in Missoula, with demonstrators asking for alternative responses to crises such as mental health support and deescalation training for police.
***
A new mobile crisis response unit is scheduled to begin responding to mental health calls next Monday, but Mayor Engen said at this week's council meeting the nature of the incident Saturday means it “would never have gotten a response from our mobile crisis unit.” He did not elaborate and said additional details would come pending the Montana Department of Justice investigation.
However, in a phone interview Tuesday, Missoula C.A.R.E.S Unit Program Manager Randy Okon said the unit would enter a premises only after a police officer determined the environment was safe for mental health care providers.
“One thing we’re very cautious of is having this unit respond to a scenario that they’re not equipped or trained to handle,” he said. “ ... It doesn’t serve our community well or the patient well to have the unit arrive on scene and realize that there’s a threat to the patients’ lives or other lives."
The mobile crisis unit will include licensed clinical social workers in the field, who can use their deescalation techniques and expertise to interact with those who may be having a mental health crisis or other co-occurring issues that previously would have been handled only by law enforcement.
“The intent of this program is to provide the right level of care in the right setting,” Okon said. He said law enforcement has been restricted in the past when patients were sent to the emergency room or the jail, which is not always the "the best thing for clients or the system in Missoula.”
He added that the mobile crisis unit will be called in on a case by case basis and in domestic violence situations. Based on what he knew about Saturday's officer-related shooting, Okon said he did not believe there would have been enough time for the crisis unit to intervene.
Okon said hypothetically, the unit would be on standby a block or two away during such a call and wouldn't enter the scene until an officer deemed the area safe.
***
Deescalation tactics in officer training and policing in general have been heated topics throughout 2020 following the officer-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked protests for police reform around the nation.
Support Local Journalism
White, who was appointed to the chief of police position in Missoula on March 2, said this summer that all of his officers have received basic training through an academy, in addition to in-house training, and "outside training given the resources we are provided." He said the department could do better in the area of training, but that doing so would take additional resources. He specifically cited additional use of force and deescalation training.
Subsequently, the mayor recommended and the council approved for the current fiscal year an enhanced budget for the Missoula Police Department with some money to go toward training.
Randy Shrewsberry, founder of The Institute for Criminal Justice Training Reform, said in a phone interview he does not believe any police officers in the United States are adequately trained. The institute has a mission to identify needed changes to law enforcement training in specific areas.
Shrewsberry said one of the really big problems is there is enormous imbalance in the focus of police training. He said about a third of police officer training is spent on tactical training, which is how to prevent an officer dying by homicide. That instruction includes firearm training, physical training and fighting techniques.
“The very first thing that we’ve done is that we’ve set this emphasis on how to kill someone versus how not to kill them, and in my view we need to balance that out,” Shrewsberry said.
Shrewsberry, who worked as a police officer and forensics investigator in the justice system for nearly 30 years in different states, said stabbing-related officer deaths seldom happen.
“That isn’t to say that someone should stand there and allow themselves to be stabbed, but I do think that especially when you’re dealing with someone who may be suicidal or in crisis, that the tools in your tool box should be a lot more vast,” Shrewsberry said.
“We draw a distinction between what is known as justified shootings and necessary shootings … just because it’s justified doesn’t mean that it was necessary, that there couldn’t have been an avoidance,” especially when a suspect has a knife or a small object as opposed to a firearm, he said.
A gofundme page set up for Brown's family said he had a mental health breakdown that caused him to respond poorly to police. Shrewsberry said officers are not adequately trained to deal with mental health crises.
“I would say unequivocally, no … generally speaking, most police officers if they get training in dealing with these kinds of circumstances, it’s an eight hour class,” he said.
He said it's impossible to teach someone the complexities of mental illness in a day.
***
Police and the state Department of Justice have released scant information about the incident since their initial reports following the death Saturday. For example, authorities have not described the number of shots fired, type of knife used, or number of officers at the scene.
“Officers involved are placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing until the chief of police determines they can come back to work, and that’s based on information he will obtain from the Department of Criminal Investigations at the state level and also from the county’s attorney’s office and our internal review of the incident,” police spokesperson Welsh said Tuesday.
Once complete, the DOJ noted it would pass the investigative file to the Missoula County Attorney's Office, and that office would arrange a coroner's inquest.
Welsh previously told the Missoulian that no recent use-of-force incidents that have been investigated have been deemed excessive.
Brown is survived by his two daughters and a partner.
Reporter Cameron Evans contributed to this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.