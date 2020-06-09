Missoula police chief to discuss use of force, other matters, with council Wednesday

Before protests over the death of George Floyd brought increased scrutiny of law enforcement throughout the country, Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White was already rewriting the department's use of force policy soon after he started the job in late February.
"His specialty is use of force, and he felt like ours needed to be rewritten," said Missoula City Council member Stacie Anderson, who was on the interview committee to select White for the job.
During a Committee of the Whole meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, White will discuss the policy changes he took on, his background in implicit bias training, the outcome of some initial conversations he has had with students involved with DiverseU at the University of Montana, and other matters.
The meeting, which will be held virtually, comes after council members received over 300 emails in the past few days from residents expressing concerns over the department's budget and operations in light of protests over police brutality and racial bias after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after pleading for air as a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck.
The meeting will be White's first introduction to council, which has been delayed since he started the job in late February prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday in advance of the meeting, council members said they were eager to talk with the chief, ask questions and learn more about his approach to community law enforcement.
"We all need to meet him," said councilor Gwen Jones. "I think it's very good timing on all of this for him to come in and implement some changes if necessary."
Anderson was on the interview committee that selected White and said the meeting will be "a great opportunity to start a dialogue that will be ongoing."
"He, hopefully, will highlight how he views the role of policing in a community, and how it's a partnership and he really wants officers to be engaged in the community," Anderson said.
Anderson said that during his interview, White spoke about transparency, and wanted to remind residents that the Missoula Police Department's policies and procedures manuals can be found online.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has not yet released a statement about how the department might respond following the protests. County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said he spoke with Sheriff TJ McDermott on Wednesday and that some form of public communication is in the works, but said the county is "in a really different position with the sheriff in terms of jurisdiction."
"There's lots of activity around the courthouse in the city of Missoula, and that's not the sheriff's jurisdiction, so it's not his world to be concerned with in a sense," Slotnick said.
Meanwhile, city councilors have received hundreds of emails calling for defunding of the police department, though many of those were based on a template.
"People are talking about mental health issues, they're talking about affordable housing issues, and obviously they're also talking about first and foremost, the racial justice issues that plague the entire country," said City Council president Bryan von Lossberg. "I think the defunding the police language is problematic."
Councilors that the Missoulian spoke with largely said that they felt the template was generic, and their takeaways from the public comment they received is that residents would like to review the budget rather than defund, and see other community needs addressed.
Councilors will have some time to ask White questions during their meeting on Wednesday, in addition to some time allotted for public comment. Von Lossberg said the conversation Wednesday is a starting point and he expects conversations about specific policy considerations to follow.
Councilor Julie Merritt said she thinks there are valid questions being asked about the size of the police department's budget in comparison to the amount of money going towards affordable housing and other social programs.
"The message that we're getting is that we need to make our budget match our values," Merritt said. "I think that's a really valid concern."
Merritt serves as the council's liaison to the police department on the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, and as the Public Safety and Health vice chair.
"We’re doing a pretty good job of training these officers, but I wonder if we need to start thinking about having people on the force that are just not necessarily law enforcement," Merritt said.
With budget season around the corner in July, Merritt said she thinks it could be a good time to consider allocating resources to add social workers, mental health providers and "people who can respond to calls that don't require a badge and a gun, but require a different skill set" to the force.
Councilor Jesse Ramos echoed the sentiment that local government could use more specialists to deal with various crises. Ramos said he is also working on bringing a resolution before council to have all police officers wear body cameras, which he said he would fund with tax Increment Finance remittances.
"It's a good way to ensure the civil liberties of not only the individuals, but also the police," Ramos said.
Councilor Sandra Vasecka also said she did not support calls to defund the police and believes the department is already underfunded, but she is curious to hear White address other concerns.
"A lot of folks are worried what internal investigations look like," Vasekca said.
