Missoula police chief to discuss use of force, other matters, with council Wednesday

"We all need to meet him," said councilor Gwen Jones. "I think it's very good timing on all of this for him to come in and implement some changes if necessary."

Anderson was on the interview committee that selected White and said the meeting will be "a great opportunity to start a dialogue that will be ongoing."

"He, hopefully, will highlight how he views the role of policing in a community, and how it's a partnership and he really wants officers to be engaged in the community," Anderson said.

Anderson said that during his interview, White spoke about transparency, and wanted to remind residents that the Missoula Police Department's policies and procedures manuals can be found online.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has not yet released a statement about how the department might respond following the protests. County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said he spoke with Sheriff TJ McDermott on Wednesday and that some form of public communication is in the works, but said the county is "in a really different position with the sheriff in terms of jurisdiction."

"There's lots of activity around the courthouse in the city of Missoula, and that's not the sheriff's jurisdiction, so it's not his world to be concerned with in a sense," Slotnick said.