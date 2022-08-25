 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula police continue investigating July suspicious death

Missoula police are still investigating a suspicious death reported by law enforcement several weeks ago.

Officers responded to an unattended death on the morning of July 28 at the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue. On scene, police determined the death to be suspicious, according to Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold.

Police initially arrested a man on suspicion of homicide in connection to the incident, but he was released from custody and not charged.

Arnold didn’t specify if it’s still being investigated as a homicide, but said detectives are doing a thorough job. Police will provide an update when there's new information in the case. 

