Missoula Police Department adds new reserve officer program

The annual cost for the program is budgeted at $271,758, according to a police department new request form for the 2022 fiscal year filed in July. There is also a one-time cost of $72,420 for initial expenses, such as uniforms and equipment.

State legislation passed this year expanded municipal courts from one judge department to three, creating an increased demand for more bailiffs on an everyday basis, Bickell explained. It also allowed for court security to be provided by part-time reserve officers as opposed to full-time police officers.

Since reserve program officers are part-time positions, there are cost-saving benefits associated with the program, Stepper said. Reserve officers are capped in terms of the number of hours they’re authorized to work per year, which reduces fringe costs for the police department.

The program also allows Missoula police to train young individuals who may have interest in becoming full-time officers, Stepper added.

“This position provides them with needed experience, and exposure to police work and allows the MPD to evaluate their performance on a day to day basis."

Six new patrol police officers were also sworn in last week. New officers will head to the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena in a few weeks to begin training.

“Once their training is completed, (the city) will be able to use them immediately,” Bickell said.

