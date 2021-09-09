Missoula Police Department adds new reserve officer program

The Missoula Police Department swore in four new officers last week to be part of the recently established reserve officer program.
These officers will assist in Missoula’s municipal courtrooms to maintain a safe environment, and will also provide security for City Council and committee meetings.
The program divides court security responsibilities among reserve officers whose job duties are specific to municipal courts. This mitigates the need for full-time patrol officers to put their hours into city court security and allows them to focus on patrol functions, Missoula Police Cpt. Rich Stepper said.
“The presence of reserve officers in the courts provides consistency and reduces the number of officers being pulled off of the streets to assist in the courts,” Stepper said.
Montana law requires bailiffs in municipal courts to either be police or reserve officers — the Missoula Police Department has always had an officer sitting in the bailiff position. However, that officer retired a few months back. Mayor John Engen’s staff and the police re-evaluated the position, Missoula City Chief Administrative Officer Dale Bickell said.
Reserve officers will also aid in jail transports, supervising prisoners, booking and releasing procedures, jury pool security and other necessary security tasks.
The annual cost for the program is budgeted at $271,758, according to a police department new request form for the 2022 fiscal year filed in July. There is also a one-time cost of $72,420 for initial expenses, such as uniforms and equipment.
State legislation passed this year expanded municipal courts from one judge department to three, creating an increased demand for more bailiffs on an everyday basis, Bickell explained. It also allowed for court security to be provided by part-time reserve officers as opposed to full-time police officers.
Since reserve program officers are part-time positions, there are cost-saving benefits associated with the program, Stepper said. Reserve officers are capped in terms of the number of hours they’re authorized to work per year, which reduces fringe costs for the police department.
The program also allows Missoula police to train young individuals who may have interest in becoming full-time officers, Stepper added.
“This position provides them with needed experience, and exposure to police work and allows the MPD to evaluate their performance on a day to day basis."
Six new patrol police officers were also sworn in last week. New officers will head to the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena in a few weeks to begin training.
“Once their training is completed, (the city) will be able to use them immediately,” Bickell said.