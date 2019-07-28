Burglaries
3200 block of Eldora Ln: Unlawful entry to garage.
3600 block of Clark Fork Wy: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
Spruce/Madison St: Misc. items taken from work truck.
3200 block of Ft. Missoula Rd: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1500 block of S. 8th St. W: Wallet/Cooler taken from vehicle.
1700 block of S. 9th St. W: Keys taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Milwaukee Wy: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
3800 block of Mullan Rd: Generator taken from vehicle.
300 block of Kensington Ave: Cell phone/credit cards taken from vehicle.
100 block of N. California St: Misc. items taken from work truck.
2500 block of Clark Fork Ln: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
100 block of Mary Ave: Firearm taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Russell St: Wallet taken from vehicle.
200 block of Strand Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1200 block of Powell St: Firearm taken from vehicle.
2400 block of Raymond Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
Hazel St/S. 2nd St. W: Climbing gear taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Rattlesnake Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1600 block of S. 6th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
200 block of Grandview Way: Tool box/power tools taken from vehicle.
700 block of Lolo St: Wallet contents taken from vehicle.
1300 block of Stanley St: Firearm taken from vehicle.
6400 block of Marias St: Firearm taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
500 block of Brooks St: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of W. Railroad St: Graffiti.
2000 block of S. 5th St. W: Residence vandalized.
600 block of N. Russell St: Graffiti.
300 block of W. Railroad: Graffiti.
300 block of Stephens Ave: Bus Shelter vandalized.
1400 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
1000 block of Pineview Dr: Graffiti.
100 block of S. Catlin St: Vehicle vandalized with graffiti.
900 block of SW Higgins Ave: Windows broken.
Thefts
800 block of Rollins St: Bicycles taken.
2500 block of Reserve St: Cell phone taken.
1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Bicycle taken.
400 block of W. Broadway: Wallet taken.
1600 block of 34th St: Purse taken.
2700 block of Radio Way: Vehicle taken.
500 block of E. Pine St: Bicycle taken.
1200 block of Cleveland St: Speakers taken from front porch.
300 block of Woodworth Ave: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Bicycle taken.
300 block of Expressway: Internal theft.
2800 block of Brooks St: Package taken.
400 block of Russell St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
5000 block of N. Reserve St: Cash taken from bank bags.
2100 block of Stephens Ave: Wallet taken.
700 block of Marshall St: Bicycle taken.
2600 block of W. Broadway: Car parts taken.
2300 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
1100 block of S. 4th St. W: Vehicle taken.
2300 block of Brooks St: Cab fare taken.
2100 block of Brooks St: Rx Meds taken.
4200 block of Deveraux Pl: Rx Meds taken.
1500 block of N. Russell St: Bicycle taken.
400 block of Ryman St: Sunglasses taken.
2900 block of Ft. Missoula Rd: Cell phone taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at novelty store.
1100 block of Shakespeare St: Money Orders taken.
900 block of Rogers St: Bicycle taken.
200 block of N. Higgins Ave; Watch taken.
800 block of Russell St: Moneybag taken.