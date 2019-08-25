{{featured_button_text}}
Crime scene
Prathaan

Report in the week of Aug. 22, 2019

Burglaries

100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.

1100 block of Helen Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

500 block of River Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

3100 block of South Avenue West: Unlawful entry to school.

4400 block of Expressway: Unlawful entry to business.

3600 block of Clark Fork Way: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

2600 block of Industry Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Camera taken from vehicle.

300 block of West Spruce Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

500 block of North Avenue East: License plate taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Palmer Street: Tools taken from trailer.

400 block of Madison Street: Sunglasses/keys taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Fairview Avenue: Sunglasses/checkbook taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Brooks Street: Game system taken from vehicle.

400 block of University Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

5000 block of Grizzly Court: Golf Clubs taken from vehicle.

1800 block of South 13th Street West: Computer laptop taken from vehicle.

1400 block of South First Street West: Documents taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Benton Avenue: Work-out gear taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Harve Avenue: Battery taken from trailer.

700 block of Turner Street: Firearms taken from vehicle.

1300 block of South First Street West: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Rugs taken from vehicle.

2000 block of 36th Street: Checkbook taken from vehicle.

2400 block of Clark Fork Lane: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2500 block of South Third Street West: License plate tags taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

800 block of Wyoming Street: Window broken.

3400 block of Captain Rawn Way: Lock on entry door, broken.

4700 block of Christian Drive: Vehicle vandalized.

3700 block of Kingsbury Place: Residence vandalized.

100 block of West Broadway: Window broken.

2400 block of Brooks Street: Garden vandalized.

600 block of Cregg Lane: Window broken.

700 block of Cregg Lane: Vehicle windows broken.

1800 block of South Second Street West: Window vandalized.

7700 block of Grant Creek Road: Broken window.

200 block of South Catlin Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

3100 block of South Avenue: Vehicle window broken.

Thefts

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Wallet taken.

1800 block of South Seventh Street West: Statue and lawn ornament taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting from department store.

200 block of West Pine Street: Bags taken.

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1200 block of Kemp Street: Cash taken.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1200 block of South First Street West: Bicycle taken.

200 block of West Pine Street: Article of clothing taken.

200 block of West Pine Street: Bicycle taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.

900 block of South First Street West: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Fuel taken.

700 block of Longstaff Street: Bicycles taken.

1300 block of East Broadway: Outdoor furniture cushions taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

700 block of Howell Street: ATV taken.

500 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken.

4800 block of Chesapeake Way: Hover boards/go-cart taken.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a sporting goods store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

4700 block of Highway 10 West: Trailer taken.

3000 block of Rattlesnake Drive: Cash taken from purse.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

4500 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at farm and ranch store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Cash taken from wallet.

800 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at liquor store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a sporting goods store.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.

100 block of West Alder Street: Keys taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

