Report in the week of Aug. 23
Burglaries
300 block of Edith Street: Unlawful entry to a school.
500 block of West Alder Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
2000 block of Mullan Road: Unlawful entry to business.
1700 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1700 block of South 14th Street: Unlawful entry to garage.
100 block of North Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.
Theft from Vehicles
1600 block of Russell Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1400 block of East Broadway: Tools taken from vehicle.
2300 block of West Summit: Unlawful entry to vehicles.
1500 block of South Sixth Street West: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
2600 block of Valley View Drive: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
500 block of West Alder Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
2300 block of 56th Street: Unlawful entry to vehicles.
2300 block of Dearborn Avenue: Car parts taken.
200 block of Edith Street: Jacket taken from vehicle.
4700 block of North Reserve Street: Clothing taken from U-Haul truck.
100 block of Butte Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1400 block of Stoddard Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
Fort Missoula Road: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
4500 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken from pick-up bed.
1900 block of Margaret Street: Generator and air compressor taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Stereo taken from vehicle.
800 block of West Central Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1500 block of South 14th Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
200 block of Grandview Way: Bicycle & Fire-Fighting Pack taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1700 block of Wyoming Street: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Gasoline siphoned.
Criminal Mischief
500block of North Higgins Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
1500 block of Ernest Avenue: Table damaged.
100 block of Caras Drive: Tires slashed.
800 block of Ronan Street: Vehicle vandalized.
2300 block of North Avenue West: Vehicle vandalized.
2000 block of South 12th Street West: Rock thrown through residence window.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle window broken out.
4700 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle tire slashed.
1000 block of East Broadway: Vehicle window broken out.
1400 block of East Broadway: Vehicle window broken out.
3000 block of Tina Avenue: Tools taken from vehicle.
2100 block of Kensington Avenue: License plate spray-painted.
2200 block of North Avenue West: License plate spray-painted.
100 block of Angler’s Bend Way: Vehicle vandalized.
700 block of Byron Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
500 block of West Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
1400 block of South Third Street West: Vehicle tires slashed.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Windows damaged by BB Gun.
500 block of East Beckwith Avenue: Vehicle window damaged with BB Gun.
100 block of East Pine Street: Crosswalk damaged.
2200 block of North Avenue West: Vehicles vandalized.
1800 block of North Avenue West: Vehicle vandalized.
2600 block of Garland Drive: Mailbox damaged.
Thefts
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
400 block of East Spruce Street: Bicycle taken.
3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1700 block of Cooper Street: Bicycle taken.
1400 block of South Higgins Avenue: Cell phone taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
400 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at book store.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2400 block of N. Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of Kensington Avenue: Tent taken from residence.
2600 block of Murphy Street: Gasoline taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
500 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken.
200 block of East Pine Street: Wallet taken.
2100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
2200 block of Great Northern Avenue: Bicycle taken from residence.
2600 block of Reserve Street: Theft of garbage service.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Wallet taken from shopping cart.
1500 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
900 block of South Sixth Street West: Tools taken from construction site.
1500 block of Washburn Street: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of Lynn Lane: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.
200 block of Kensington Avenue: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.
700 block of Cregg Lane: Cell phone taken.
800 block of Washburn Street: Wheelchair taken.
500 block of North Avenue West: Bicycle taken.
1300 block of Toole Avenue: Bicycle taken.
1800 block of Cooper Street: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Purse taken.
1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at casino.
100 block of West Kent Street: Bicycle taken.
2800 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.
100 block of West Front Street: Purse taken.
2300 block of Ernest Avenue: Bicycle and scooter taken.
200 block of South Pattee Street: Bicycle taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.
400 block of South Second Street West: Bicycle taken.
200 block of West Front Street: Wallet taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: ID card taken.
1200 block of West Broadway: Wallet taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
1500 block of Wyoming Street: Shoplifting at home appliance store.