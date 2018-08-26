Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Police

Report in the week of Aug. 23

Burglaries

300 block of Edith Street: Unlawful entry to a school.

500 block of West Alder Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

2000 block of Mullan Road: Unlawful entry to business.

1700 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1700 block of South 14th Street: Unlawful entry to garage.

100 block of North Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.

Theft from Vehicles

1600 block of Russell Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1400 block of East Broadway: Tools taken from vehicle.

2300 block of West Summit: Unlawful entry to vehicles.

1500 block of South Sixth Street West: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

2600 block of Valley View Drive: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

500 block of West Alder Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

2300 block of 56th Street: Unlawful entry to vehicles.

2300 block of Dearborn Avenue: Car parts taken.

200 block of Edith Street: Jacket taken from vehicle.

4700 block of North Reserve Street: Clothing taken from U-Haul truck.

100 block of Butte Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1400 block of Stoddard Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

Fort Missoula Road: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

4500 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken from pick-up bed.

1900 block of Margaret Street: Generator and air compressor taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Stereo taken from vehicle.

800 block of West Central Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1500 block of South 14th Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

200 block of Grandview Way: Bicycle & Fire-Fighting Pack taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1700 block of Wyoming Street: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Gasoline siphoned.

Criminal Mischief

500block of North Higgins Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

1500 block of Ernest Avenue: Table damaged.

100 block of Caras Drive: Tires slashed.

800 block of Ronan Street: Vehicle vandalized.

2300 block of North Avenue West: Vehicle vandalized.

2000 block of South 12th Street West: Rock thrown through residence window.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle window broken out.

4700 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle tire slashed.

1000 block of East Broadway: Vehicle window broken out.

1400 block of East Broadway: Vehicle window broken out.

3000 block of Tina Avenue: Tools taken from vehicle.

2100 block of Kensington Avenue: License plate spray-painted.

2200 block of North Avenue West: License plate spray-painted.

100 block of Angler’s Bend Way: Vehicle vandalized.

700 block of Byron Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

500 block of West Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

1400 block of South Third Street West: Vehicle tires slashed.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Windows damaged by BB Gun.

500 block of East Beckwith Avenue: Vehicle window damaged with BB Gun.

100 block of East Pine Street: Crosswalk damaged.

2200 block of North Avenue West: Vehicles vandalized.

1800 block of North Avenue West: Vehicle vandalized.

2600 block of Garland Drive: Mailbox damaged.

Thefts

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

400 block of East Spruce Street: Bicycle taken.

3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1700 block of Cooper Street: Bicycle taken.

1400 block of South Higgins Avenue: Cell phone taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

400 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at book store.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of N. Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of Kensington Avenue: Tent taken from residence.

2600 block of Murphy Street: Gasoline taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

500 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken.

200 block of East Pine Street: Wallet taken.

2100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

2200 block of Great Northern Avenue: Bicycle taken from residence.

2600 block of Reserve Street: Theft of garbage service.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Wallet taken from shopping cart.

1500 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.

1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

900 block of South Sixth Street West: Tools taken from construction site.

1500 block of Washburn Street: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of Lynn Lane: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.

200 block of Kensington Avenue: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.

700 block of Cregg Lane: Cell phone taken.

800 block of Washburn Street: Wheelchair taken.

500 block of North Avenue West: Bicycle taken.

1300 block of Toole Avenue: Bicycle taken.

1800 block of Cooper Street: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Purse taken.

1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at casino.

100 block of West Kent Street: Bicycle taken.

2800 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.

100 block of West Front Street: Purse taken.

2300 block of Ernest Avenue: Bicycle and scooter taken.

200 block of South Pattee Street: Bicycle taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.

400 block of South Second Street West: Bicycle taken.

400 block of South Second Street West: Bicycle taken.

200 block of West Front Street: Wallet taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: ID card taken.

1200 block of West Broadway: Wallet taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of Wyoming Street: Shoplifting at home appliance store.

