Burglaries
700 block of Cregg Ln: Unlawful entry to Athletic Facility.
2400 block of Garland Dr: Unlawful entry to garage.
2200 block of S. 12th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.
900 block of W. Central Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.
500 block of E. Pine St: Unlawful entry to garage.
Theft from Vehicles
1400 block of Philips St: Generator taken from vehicle.
South Ave: Regent St: Purse taken from vehicle.
100 block of Pattee Canyon Dr: Loose change taken from vehicle.
3400 block of South Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.
4700 block of Reserve St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
800 block of Hickory St: Pool cues taken from vehicle.
100 block of North Ave W: Backpacks taken from vehicle.
1100 block of Stephens Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
300 block of W. Alder St: Sign vandalized.
4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Vehicle vandalized.
600 block of Whitaker Dr: Glass door damaged.
100 block of Willowridge Ct: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
2200 block of W. Central Ave: Vehicle vandalized.
1200 block of Kennett Ave: Vehicle window vandalized.
1400 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle side-mirror damaged.
100 block of W. Front St: Restroom vandalized.
500 block of W. Front St: Grafitti.
500 block of W. Alder St: Vehicle vandalized.
200 block of W. Broadway: Office windows broken.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1500 block of S. 6th St. W: Cell phone taken.
2500 block of Reserve St: Bicycle parts taken.
1800 block of Philips St: Firearms and Cell Phones taken from residence.
3000 block of Paxson St: Motorcycle taken.
500 block of W. Broadway: Wallet taken.
2400 block of Spurgin Rd: Tool box taken.
3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting from beauty supply store.
500 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at convenience store.
400 block of W. Alder St: Moose Antlers taken.
3500 block of Mullan rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet taken.
2500 block of Reserve St: Cash taken from dressing room.
2300 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
1500 block of Milwaukee Wy: Bicycle taken.
1200 block of SW Higgins Ave: Cell phone taken.
800 block of Waverly St: Flower pots taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Food taken.
3600 block of American Way: Rx Meds taken.
1500 block of Milwaukee Wy: Bicycle taken.
600 block of Cregg Ln: Bicycle taken.
2500 block of Brooks St. Cash taken.
1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Shoplifting from Rx Marijuana Provider.
300 block of North Ave. E: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting from department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting from department store.
2600 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting from electronics store.
1500 block of North Ave. W: Bicycle taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: Bicycle taken.
3400 block of Dore Ln: Bag of welding supplies taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
700 block of E. Broadway: Rx Marijuana taken.
4200 block of Expressway: Power tools taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: ID & credit card taken from lost wallet.
300 block of Kiwanis St: Bike parts taken.
4300 block of Expressway: Bicycle taken.
500 block of Hartman St: Furniture cushions taken.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Bicycle taken.
Russell/Mount St: Bicycle taken.
3400 block of Tina Ave: Bicycle taken.
2100 block of South Ave. W: Reams of paper taken.
200 block of W. Pine St: Backpack taken.
700 block of SW Higgins Ave: Coin Collection taken.
1300 block of Cooper St: Blankets taken.
900 block of N. Orange St: Bicycle taken.
800 block of W. Broadway: Wallet taken.
1300 block of Washburn St: Landscaping concrete slabs taken.