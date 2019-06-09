{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Burglaries

700 block of Cregg Ln: Unlawful entry to Athletic Facility.

2400 block of Garland Dr: Unlawful entry to garage.

2200 block of S. 12th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.

900 block of W. Central Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

500 block of E. Pine St: Unlawful entry to garage.

Theft from Vehicles

1400 block of Philips St: Generator taken from vehicle.

South Ave: Regent St: Purse taken from vehicle.

100 block of Pattee Canyon Dr: Loose change taken from vehicle.

3400 block of South Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

4700 block of Reserve St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

800 block of Hickory St: Pool cues taken from vehicle.

100 block of North Ave W: Backpacks taken from vehicle.

1100 block of Stephens Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

300 block of W. Alder St: Sign vandalized.

4000 block of Hwy 93 S: Vehicle vandalized.

600 block of Whitaker Dr: Glass door damaged.

100 block of Willowridge Ct: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

2200 block of W. Central Ave: Vehicle vandalized.

1200 block of Kennett Ave: Vehicle window vandalized.

1400 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle side-mirror damaged.

100 block of W. Front St: Restroom vandalized.

500 block of W. Front St: Grafitti.

500 block of W. Alder St: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of W. Broadway: Office windows broken.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of S. 6th St. W: Cell phone taken.

2500 block of Reserve St: Bicycle parts taken.

1800 block of Philips St: Firearms and Cell Phones taken from residence.

3000 block of Paxson St: Motorcycle taken.

500 block of W. Broadway: Wallet taken.

2400 block of Spurgin Rd: Tool box taken.

3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting from beauty supply store.

500 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at convenience store.

400 block of W. Alder St: Moose Antlers taken.

3500 block of Mullan rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet taken.

2500 block of Reserve St: Cash taken from dressing room.

2300 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

1500 block of Milwaukee Wy: Bicycle taken.

1200 block of SW Higgins Ave: Cell phone taken.

800 block of Waverly St: Flower pots taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Food taken.

3600 block of American Way: Rx Meds taken.

1500 block of Milwaukee Wy: Bicycle taken.

600 block of Cregg Ln: Bicycle taken.

2500 block of Brooks St. Cash taken.

1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Shoplifting from Rx Marijuana Provider.

300 block of North Ave. E: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting from department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting from department store.

2600 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting from electronics store.

1500 block of North Ave. W: Bicycle taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: Bicycle taken.

3400 block of Dore Ln: Bag of welding supplies taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

700 block of E. Broadway: Rx Marijuana taken.

4200 block of Expressway: Power tools taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: ID & credit card taken from lost wallet.

300 block of Kiwanis St: Bike parts taken.

4300 block of Expressway: Bicycle taken.

500 block of Hartman St: Furniture cushions taken.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Bicycle taken.

Russell/Mount St: Bicycle taken.

3400 block of Tina Ave: Bicycle taken.

2100 block of South Ave. W: Reams of paper taken.

200 block of W. Pine St: Backpack taken.

700 block of SW Higgins Ave: Coin Collection taken.

1300 block of Cooper St: Blankets taken.

900 block of N. Orange St: Bicycle taken.

800 block of W. Broadway: Wallet taken.

1300 block of Washburn St: Landscaping concrete slabs taken.

