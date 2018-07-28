Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Police

Report in the week ending July 26

Burglaries

2000 block of South eighth Street West: Safe taken from garage.

1800 block of South Avenue West: Unlawful entry/damage to residence.

2300 block of Valley View Drive: Unlawful entry to garage.

5800 block of Helena Drive: Unlawful entry to residence.

100 block of East Crestline Drive: Unlawful entry to garage.

Theft from Vehicles

1300 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1100 block of Garfield Street: House key taken from vehicle.

2200 block of South Fifth Street West: Credit Card taken from vehicle.

3300 block of Park Street: Cash taken from vehicle.

1400 block of Sherwood Street: Wallet & Checkbook taken from vehicle.

100 block of South Third Street West: Camping gear taken off bicycle.

3600 block of Mullan Road: Purse taken from vehicle.

Spurgin Road/Osprey: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1800 block of South Second Street West: Gasoline taken.

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

800 block of Highland Park Drive: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

300 block of West Front Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.

300 block of East Broadway: Tobacco taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

800 block of Spartan Drive: Rock thrown through window.

100 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Change machines damaged during attempted theft.

2100 block of Dearborn Avenue: Sprinkler heads damaged.

100 block of East Front Street: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of Caras Drive: Graffiti on trailer.

2600 block of Brooks Street: Electronic cables cut.

2600 block of South Hills Drive: Eggs thrown at residence.

1400 block of East Broadway: Vehicle interior vandalized.

1800 block of South Ninth Street West: Baggage straps cut.

2400 block of 39th Street: Rock thrown through window.

200 block of East Main Street: Trailer vandalized.

100 block of Caras Drive: Graffiti.

2700 block of Lower Lincoln Hills Drive: Mail ripped up.

500 block of South Fifth Street East: Graffiti.

600 block of Maurice Avenue: Graffiti.

2300 block of 39th Street: Windows broken.

300 block of West Alder: Vehicle ‘egged’.

2400 block of South Ninth Street West: Vehicle scratched.

900 block of Palmer Street: Bed frame vandalized.

100 block of Hickory Street: Vehicle window broken out.

2400 block of South Ninth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.

2400 block of 38th Street: Vehicles vandalized.

1700 block of Cyprus Court: Fence damaged.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Washburn Street: Package taken from mailbox.

1300 block of Wyoming Street: Rx Meds taken.

4200 block of Diagon Lane: Landscaping solar lights taken.

2600 block of Arcadia Drive: Packages taken from front porch.

500 block of North California Street: Backpack taken.

3100 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of Russell Street: Personal possessions taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

5200 block of Grant Creek Road: Tip jar taken.

1000 block of West Pine Street: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Cell phone taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2900 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phones taken.

2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2000 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Tip money taken.

200 block of South Fifth Street West: Bicycles taken.

100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Bicycles taken.

400 block of North Surrey: Bicycle taken.

1400 block of South Fifth Street West: Grass Trimmer taken.

2500 block of Brooks Street: Bicycle taken.

3100 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at home improvement store.

1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at casino.

100 block of West Spruce Street: Sign damaged.

500 block of West Broadway: Food taken from cafeteria.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of Dearborn Avenue: Gasoline taken.

1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at casino.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of Hickory Street: Key chain/keys taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Backpack taken.

3000 block of North Reserve Street: Tip jar taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of South California Street: Identification taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Food consumed but not paid for.

500 block of North Orange Street: Rx meds taken.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1700 block of Stoddard Street: Suitcase taken.

100 block of Ryman Street: Purse taken.

2200 block of Great Northern Avenue: Bicycle taken.

3100 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at pawn shop.

700 block of South Orange Street: Cell phone taken.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1200 block of McDonald Avenue: Bicycle taken.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Consumed food not paid for.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

700 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at Grocery store.

1600 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

800 block of Wyoming Street: Power tools taken.

500 block of North California Street: Wallet taken.

2000 block of Maurice Avenue: Jewelry taken.

1100 block of North Russell Street: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of Margaret Street: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of North Russell Street: Bicycle taken.

700 block of First Street: Shears taken.

