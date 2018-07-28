Report in the week ending July 26
Burglaries
2000 block of South eighth Street West: Safe taken from garage.
1800 block of South Avenue West: Unlawful entry/damage to residence.
2300 block of Valley View Drive: Unlawful entry to garage.
5800 block of Helena Drive: Unlawful entry to residence.
100 block of East Crestline Drive: Unlawful entry to garage.
Theft from Vehicles
1300 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1100 block of Garfield Street: House key taken from vehicle.
2200 block of South Fifth Street West: Credit Card taken from vehicle.
3300 block of Park Street: Cash taken from vehicle.
1400 block of Sherwood Street: Wallet & Checkbook taken from vehicle.
100 block of South Third Street West: Camping gear taken off bicycle.
3600 block of Mullan Road: Purse taken from vehicle.
Spurgin Road/Osprey: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1800 block of South Second Street West: Gasoline taken.
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
800 block of Highland Park Drive: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
300 block of West Front Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.
300 block of East Broadway: Tobacco taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
800 block of Spartan Drive: Rock thrown through window.
100 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Change machines damaged during attempted theft.
2100 block of Dearborn Avenue: Sprinkler heads damaged.
100 block of East Front Street: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of Caras Drive: Graffiti on trailer.
2600 block of Brooks Street: Electronic cables cut.
2600 block of South Hills Drive: Eggs thrown at residence.
1400 block of East Broadway: Vehicle interior vandalized.
1800 block of South Ninth Street West: Baggage straps cut.
2400 block of 39th Street: Rock thrown through window.
200 block of East Main Street: Trailer vandalized.
100 block of Caras Drive: Graffiti.
2700 block of Lower Lincoln Hills Drive: Mail ripped up.
500 block of South Fifth Street East: Graffiti.
600 block of Maurice Avenue: Graffiti.
2300 block of 39th Street: Windows broken.
300 block of West Alder: Vehicle ‘egged’.
2400 block of South Ninth Street West: Vehicle scratched.
900 block of Palmer Street: Bed frame vandalized.
100 block of Hickory Street: Vehicle window broken out.
2400 block of South Ninth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.
2400 block of 38th Street: Vehicles vandalized.
1700 block of Cyprus Court: Fence damaged.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Washburn Street: Package taken from mailbox.
1300 block of Wyoming Street: Rx Meds taken.
4200 block of Diagon Lane: Landscaping solar lights taken.
2600 block of Arcadia Drive: Packages taken from front porch.
500 block of North California Street: Backpack taken.
3100 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of Russell Street: Personal possessions taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
5200 block of Grant Creek Road: Tip jar taken.
1000 block of West Pine Street: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Cell phone taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2900 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phones taken.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2000 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Tip money taken.
200 block of South Fifth Street West: Bicycles taken.
100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Bicycles taken.
400 block of North Surrey: Bicycle taken.
1400 block of South Fifth Street West: Grass Trimmer taken.
2500 block of Brooks Street: Bicycle taken.
3100 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at home improvement store.
1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at casino.
100 block of West Spruce Street: Sign damaged.
500 block of West Broadway: Food taken from cafeteria.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2400 block of Dearborn Avenue: Gasoline taken.
1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at casino.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of Hickory Street: Key chain/keys taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Backpack taken.
3000 block of North Reserve Street: Tip jar taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of South California Street: Identification taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Food consumed but not paid for.
500 block of North Orange Street: Rx meds taken.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1700 block of Stoddard Street: Suitcase taken.
100 block of Ryman Street: Purse taken.
2200 block of Great Northern Avenue: Bicycle taken.
3100 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at pawn shop.
700 block of South Orange Street: Cell phone taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1200 block of McDonald Avenue: Bicycle taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Consumed food not paid for.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
700 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at Grocery store.
1600 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
800 block of Wyoming Street: Power tools taken.
500 block of North California Street: Wallet taken.
2000 block of Maurice Avenue: Jewelry taken.
1100 block of North Russell Street: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of Margaret Street: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of North Russell Street: Bicycle taken.
700 block of First Street: Shears taken.