Report in the week Aug. 30

Burglaries

100 block of E. Main St: Unlawful entry to business.

400 block of Evans Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

2300 block of Kemp St: Unlawful entry to business.

1800 block of Cooper St: Unlawful entry to residence.

1100 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

3900 block of Concord: Unlawful entry to garage.

6900 block of Uncle Robert Ln: Unlawful entry to residence.

1500 block of S 11th St W. Burglary of residence.

Theft from Vehicles

400 block of Madison St: License plates taken from vehicle.

1000 block of Van Buren St: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.

700 block of Longstaff St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

200 block of Cottonwood St: Cell phone and wallet taken from vehicle.

Garfield St: Purse taken from vehicle.

2900 block of Brooks St: Misc. Items taken from vehicle.

1600 block of W. Sussex: Bicycle, generator, and gas can taken from trailer.

2300 block of Palmer St: Vehicle license plates taken.

3000 block of Tina Ave: License plate taken.

600 block of Preston St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

500 block of E. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Caras Dr: Wallet taken from vehicle.

300 block of S. Curtis St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

2700 block of Expo Pkwy: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

2100 block of Trail St: Firearm taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Clark Fork Wy: Gasoline siphoned from vehicle.

2000 block of W. Sussex Ave: License plates taken.

2400 block of 39th St: Gasoline siphoned.

1800 block of W. Broadway: License plate taken.

3400 block of Tina Ave: Generator taken off travel trailer.

3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Gasoline siphoned.

1700 block of Wyoming St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Grant St: Temp. Vehicle Registration taken.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Construction tools taken from trailer.

2800 block of High Cliff Ct: Firearms taken from trailer.

1700 block of Cooper St: Vehicle license plate taken.

Criminal Mischief

100 block of E. Pine St: Crosswalk damaged.

2400 block of 39th St: Door knob damaged.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Window broken.

1200 block of Toole Ave: Vehicle window broken.

2100 block of S. 14th St. W: Vehicle tire slashed.

100 block of Washington St: Vehicle vandalized.

1300 block of Sherwood St: Vehicle window broken out.

100 block of E. Pine St: Crosswalk vandalized.

2400 block of 39th St: Vehicle vandalized.

E Pine St / Adams St. Door and window of vehicle damaged.

Wildground Ln. Report of person damaging open space land.

500 block of N Orange St. Adult male charged with graffiti on a light pole.

Thefts

200 block of E. Main St: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of S. 6th St. W: Dentures taken.

2300 block of N. Reserve St: Bicycle parts taken.

800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Notebook computer taken.

800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

100 block of W. Main St: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of N. Catlin St: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of S. Catlin: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Cell phone taken.

300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Vehicle taken.

3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at shoe store.

700 block of S. 1st. W: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Knife taken.

300 block of N. 1st. St. W: Package taken from front porch.

5000 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet taken.

100 block of W. Front St: Purse taken.

500 block of W. Broadway: Wallet taken.

3700 block of N. Reserve St: Bicycles taken.

1700 block of S. 13th St. W: Motorcycle taken.

1600 block of N. Russell St: Rx Meds taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

Higgins/Main St: Bicycle taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Bicycle taken.

500 block of Toole Ave: Rx Meds Taken.

1500 block of Toole Ave: Gasoline taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of N. Johnson St: Bicycle taken.

3400 block of Tina Ave: Cooler taken.

1400 block of E. Broadway: Firearm taken.

1500 block of Stanley St: Bicycles taken.

700 block of Woodford St: Bicycle taken.

700 block of S. Orange St: Bicycle taken.

1200 block of E. Broadway: Bicycle taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at novelty store.

1500 block of Toole Ave: Shoplifting at convenience store.

5000 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2500 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

2500 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3600 block of Brooks St: BBQ Grill taken from outdoor store.

1500 block of Toole Ave: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2000 block of S. 3rd St. W: Bicycle taken.

3000 block of S. Higgins Ave: Credit Card taken.

2300 block of Reserve St. Shoplifting at grocery store.

2300 block of Reserve St. Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of S 3rd St W. Shoplifting at grocery store.

1500 block of Toole Ave. Shoplifting at convenience store.

1400 block of W Broadway. Vehicle stolen and recovered.

800 block of W Broadway. Shoplifting at grocery store.

4000 block of Highway 93 S. Shoplifting at department store.

3000 block of N Reserve St. Dump truck stolen and later recovered.

