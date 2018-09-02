Report in the week Aug. 30
Burglaries
100 block of E. Main St: Unlawful entry to business.
400 block of Evans Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.
2300 block of Kemp St: Unlawful entry to business.
1800 block of Cooper St: Unlawful entry to residence.
1100 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
3900 block of Concord: Unlawful entry to garage.
6900 block of Uncle Robert Ln: Unlawful entry to residence.
1500 block of S 11th St W. Burglary of residence.
Theft from Vehicles
400 block of Madison St: License plates taken from vehicle.
1000 block of Van Buren St: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.
700 block of Longstaff St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
200 block of Cottonwood St: Cell phone and wallet taken from vehicle.
Garfield St: Purse taken from vehicle.
2900 block of Brooks St: Misc. Items taken from vehicle.
1600 block of W. Sussex: Bicycle, generator, and gas can taken from trailer.
2300 block of Palmer St: Vehicle license plates taken.
3000 block of Tina Ave: License plate taken.
600 block of Preston St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
500 block of E. Pine St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
100 block of Caras Dr: Wallet taken from vehicle.
300 block of S. Curtis St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
2700 block of Expo Pkwy: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
2100 block of Trail St: Firearm taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Clark Fork Wy: Gasoline siphoned from vehicle.
2000 block of W. Sussex Ave: License plates taken.
2400 block of 39th St: Gasoline siphoned.
1800 block of W. Broadway: License plate taken.
3400 block of Tina Ave: Generator taken off travel trailer.
1700 block of Wyoming St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2300 block of Grant St: Temp. Vehicle Registration taken.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Construction tools taken from trailer.
2800 block of High Cliff Ct: Firearms taken from trailer.
1700 block of Cooper St: Vehicle license plate taken.
Criminal Mischief
100 block of E. Pine St: Crosswalk damaged.
2400 block of 39th St: Door knob damaged.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Window broken.
1200 block of Toole Ave: Vehicle window broken.
2100 block of S. 14th St. W: Vehicle tire slashed.
100 block of Washington St: Vehicle vandalized.
1300 block of Sherwood St: Vehicle window broken out.
100 block of E. Pine St: Crosswalk vandalized.
2400 block of 39th St: Vehicle vandalized.
E Pine St / Adams St. Door and window of vehicle damaged.
Wildground Ln. Report of person damaging open space land.
500 block of N Orange St. Adult male charged with graffiti on a light pole.
Thefts
200 block of E. Main St: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of S. 6th St. W: Dentures taken.
2300 block of N. Reserve St: Bicycle parts taken.
800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Notebook computer taken.
800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
100 block of W. Main St: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of N. Catlin St: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of S. Catlin: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Cell phone taken.
300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Vehicle taken.
3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at shoe store.
700 block of S. 1st. W: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Knife taken.
300 block of N. 1st. St. W: Package taken from front porch.
5000 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet taken.
100 block of W. Front St: Purse taken.
500 block of W. Broadway: Wallet taken.
3700 block of N. Reserve St: Bicycles taken.
1700 block of S. 13th St. W: Motorcycle taken.
1600 block of N. Russell St: Rx Meds taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
Higgins/Main St: Bicycle taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Bicycle taken.
500 block of Toole Ave: Rx Meds Taken.
1500 block of Toole Ave: Gasoline taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of N. Johnson St: Bicycle taken.
3400 block of Tina Ave: Cooler taken.
1400 block of E. Broadway: Firearm taken.
1500 block of Stanley St: Bicycles taken.
700 block of Woodford St: Bicycle taken.
700 block of S. Orange St: Bicycle taken.
1200 block of E. Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at novelty store.
1500 block of Toole Ave: Shoplifting at convenience store.
5000 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2500 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.
2500 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3600 block of Brooks St: BBQ Grill taken from outdoor store.
1500 block of Toole Ave: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2000 block of S. 3rd St. W: Bicycle taken.
3000 block of S. Higgins Ave: Credit Card taken.
2300 block of Reserve St. Shoplifting at grocery store.
2300 block of Reserve St. Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of S 3rd St W. Shoplifting at grocery store.
1500 block of Toole Ave. Shoplifting at convenience store.
1400 block of W Broadway. Vehicle stolen and recovered.
800 block of W Broadway. Shoplifting at grocery store.
4000 block of Highway 93 S. Shoplifting at department store.
3000 block of N Reserve St. Dump truck stolen and later recovered.