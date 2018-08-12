Report in the week ending August 9
Burglaries
1300 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to apartment.
1700 block of Trail Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
500 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to building.
Theft from Vehicles
700 block of South Higgins Avenue: Purse taken from vehicle.
3800 block of Lexington Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicles.
400 block of Daly Avenue: Computer taken from vehicle.
3900 block of Chelsea Drive: Purse taken from vehicle.
1900 block of Schilling Street: Registration sticker taken.
3600 block of Knightbridge Lane: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
100 block of Whitaker Drive: Electronic gear taken from vehicle.
200 block of Evans Avenue: Backpack taken from vehicle.
100 block of South Fourth Street West: Clothing taken from vehicle.
900 block of Ronald Avenue: Documents taken from vehicle.
900 block of South Higgins: Lights taken from vehicle.
900 block of Pullman Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Cooley Street: Gasoline taken from vehicle.
2400 block of McIntosh Loop: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
4800 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
2300 block of Benton Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1600 block of West Broadway: Personal possession taken from pick-up bed.
2700 block of Dublin Street: Computer laptops taken from vehicle.
2100 block of Fairview Avenue. Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1300 block of South Second Street West: Key fob taken from vehicle.
3200 block of Fort Missoula Road: Purse taken from vehicle.
300 block of South Fourth Street West: Purse taken from vehicle.
5000 block of Elk Hills Court: Camera taken from vehicle.
800 block of South Higgins Avenue: Game System taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Stockyard Road: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1600 block of Russell Street: Chainsaw taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Montana Street: License plate taken.
Virginia Drive: Purse taken from vehicle.
300 block of East Central Avenue: Eyeglasses taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
2900 block of Expo Parkway: Rock thrown through glass door.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized in attempted theft.
200 block of North Higgins Avenue: Flowerpot damaged.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Trash compactor damaged.
400 block of North Higgins Avenue: Window broken out.
2000 block of Cooper Street: Vending machine damaged.
1900 block of Ernest Avenue: Pane of glass smashed.
1000 block of West Broadway: Bus shelter vandalized.
3400 block of North Reserve Street: Company vehicle vandalized.
Hillview/Longview Drive: Egg thrown at moving vehicle.
4500 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle vandalized.
900 block of East Broadway: Coin machines damaged.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of Sherwood Street: Bike trailer taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
700 block of Cregg Lane: Backpack taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
600 block of North Fifth Street West: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
500 block of East Broadway: Vehicle taken.
600 block of North Fifth Street West: Bicycle taken.
100 block of Caras Drive: Cell phone taken.
300 block of South Avenue East: Shoes taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
200 block of Ryman Street: Wallet taken.
100 block of East Main Street: Sculpture taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
900 block of North Russell Street: Vehicle taken.
600 block of Plymouth Street: Bicycle taken.
500 block of Toole Avenue: Backpack taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Cash taken.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1300 block of River Street: Vehicle taken.
200 block of South Pattee Street: Backpack taken.
200 block of South Pattee Street: Bicycle taken.
400 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.
400 block of Eddy Avenue: Bicycle taken.
1900 block of South Avenue: Shoplifting at clothing store.
300 block of North Second Street West: Bicycle taken.
4200 block of Expressway: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of Mullan Road: Monitoring bracelet taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1500 block of Cooper Street: bicycles taken.
3100 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
700 block of Turner Street: Vehicle taken.
3400 block of Tina Avenue: Bicycle taken.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
500 block of Dearborn Avenue: Bicycle taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1800 block of 35th Street: Vehicle taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
300 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.