Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Police

Report in the week ending August 9

Burglaries

1300 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to apartment.

1700 block of Trail Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

500 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to building.

Theft from Vehicles

700 block of South Higgins Avenue: Purse taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Lexington Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicles.

400 block of Daly Avenue: Computer taken from vehicle.

3900 block of Chelsea Drive: Purse taken from vehicle.

1900 block of Schilling Street: Registration sticker taken.

3600 block of Knightbridge Lane: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

100 block of Whitaker Drive: Electronic gear taken from vehicle.

200 block of Evans Avenue: Backpack taken from vehicle.

100 block of South Fourth Street West: Clothing taken from vehicle.

900 block of Ronald Avenue: Documents taken from vehicle.

900 block of South Higgins: Lights taken from vehicle.

900 block of Pullman Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Cooley Street: Gasoline taken from vehicle.

2400 block of McIntosh Loop: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

4800 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Benton Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1600 block of West Broadway: Personal possession taken from pick-up bed.

2700 block of Dublin Street: Computer laptops taken from vehicle.

2100 block of Fairview Avenue. Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1300 block of South Second Street West: Key fob taken from vehicle.

3200 block of Fort Missoula Road: Purse taken from vehicle.

300 block of South Fourth Street West: Purse taken from vehicle.

5000 block of Elk Hills Court: Camera taken from vehicle.

800 block of South Higgins Avenue: Game System taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Stockyard Road: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1600 block of Russell Street: Chainsaw taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Montana Street: License plate taken.

Virginia Drive: Purse taken from vehicle.

300 block of East Central Avenue: Eyeglasses taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

2900 block of Expo Parkway: Rock thrown through glass door.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized in attempted theft.

200 block of North Higgins Avenue: Flowerpot damaged.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Trash compactor damaged.

400 block of North Higgins Avenue: Window broken out.

2000 block of Cooper Street: Vending machine damaged.

1900 block of Ernest Avenue: Pane of glass smashed.

1000 block of West Broadway: Bus shelter vandalized.

3400 block of North Reserve Street: Company vehicle vandalized.

Hillview/Longview Drive: Egg thrown at moving vehicle.

4500 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle vandalized.

900 block of East Broadway: Coin machines damaged.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of Sherwood Street: Bike trailer taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

700 block of Cregg Lane: Backpack taken.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

600 block of North Fifth Street West: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

500 block of East Broadway: Vehicle taken.

600 block of North Fifth Street West: Bicycle taken.

100 block of Caras Drive: Cell phone taken.

300 block of South Avenue East: Shoes taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

200 block of Ryman Street: Wallet taken.

100 block of East Main Street: Sculpture taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

900 block of North Russell Street: Vehicle taken.

600 block of Plymouth Street: Bicycle taken.

500 block of Toole Avenue: Backpack taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Cash taken.

600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1300 block of River Street: Vehicle taken.

200 block of South Pattee Street: Backpack taken.

200 block of South Pattee Street: Bicycle taken.

400 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.

400 block of Eddy Avenue: Bicycle taken.

1900 block of South Avenue: Shoplifting at clothing store.

300 block of North Second Street West: Bicycle taken.

4200 block of Expressway: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of Mullan Road: Monitoring bracelet taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1500 block of Cooper Street: bicycles taken.

3100 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

700 block of Turner Street: Vehicle taken.

3400 block of Tina Avenue: Bicycle taken.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

500 block of Dearborn Avenue: Bicycle taken.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1800 block of 35th Street: Vehicle taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

300 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.