Report in the week of March 14, 2019
Burglaries
400 block of South Fifth Street East: Unlawful entry to residence.
1800 block of South 12th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
1500 block of South 11th Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.
300 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1700 block of South Avenue West: Unlawful entrance to “Maintenance Building”.
Theft from Vehicles
1000 block of Phillips Street: License plates taken from vehicle.
100 block of McLeod Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1000 block of Charlo Street: Purse taken from vehicle.
200 block of Adams Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1900 block of South Fourth Street West: Gym bag taken from vehicle.
1900 block of South Fifth Street West: Hockey equipment taken from vehicle.
2100 block of Bow Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1900 block of Brooks Street: Cell phone taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Item packaging destroyed.
2300 block of Johnson Street: Entry/exit door damaged.
4900 block of Potter Park Loop: Windshield wipers vandalized.
4900 block of Christian Drive: Windows damaged.
1500 block of Liberty Lane: Tires slashed.
Thefts
1200 block of 34th Street: Utility trailer taken.
500 block of Burton Street: Rx meds taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle parts taken.
400 block of South Fifth Street East: Miscellaneous items taken from residence.
500 block of East Front Street: Vehicle taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting from candy store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Rx Meds taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
800 block of Kensington Avenue: Coat/keys taken.
1700 block of Wyoming Street: Purse taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at an electronics store.
300 block of South Avenue East: Driver’s License taken.
1100 block of North Russell Street: Cell phone taken.
500 block of Eddy Avenue: Musical instrument taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
2300 block of North Reserve: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2200 block of South Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.
3100 block of South Avenue West: Keys taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
Schilling/West Kent Avenue: Vehicle taken.
1100 block of Montana Street: Cell phones taken.
2300 block of 55th Street: Snow-blower taken.
300 block of Woody Street: Loose change taken from vending machine.
300 block of Woody Street: Wall hangings taken.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.