Police

Report in the week of March 14, 2019

Burglaries

400 block of South Fifth Street East: Unlawful entry to residence.

1800 block of South 12th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

1500 block of South 11th Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.

300 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1700 block of South Avenue West: Unlawful entrance to “Maintenance Building”.

Theft from Vehicles

1000 block of Phillips Street: License plates taken from vehicle.

100 block of McLeod Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1000 block of Charlo Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

200 block of Adams Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1900 block of South Fourth Street West: Gym bag taken from vehicle.

1900 block of South Fifth Street West: Hockey equipment taken from vehicle.

2100 block of Bow Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1900 block of Brooks Street: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Item packaging destroyed.

2300 block of Johnson Street: Entry/exit door damaged.

4900 block of Potter Park Loop: Windshield wipers vandalized.

4900 block of Christian Drive: Windows damaged.

1500 block of Liberty Lane: Tires slashed.

Thefts

1200 block of 34th Street: Utility trailer taken.

500 block of Burton Street: Rx meds taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle parts taken.

400 block of South Fifth Street East: Miscellaneous items taken from residence.

500 block of East Front Street: Vehicle taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting from candy store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Rx Meds taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

800 block of Kensington Avenue: Coat/keys taken.

1700 block of Wyoming Street: Purse taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at an electronics store.

300 block of South Avenue East: Driver’s License taken.

1100 block of North Russell Street: Cell phone taken.

500 block of Eddy Avenue: Musical instrument taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

2300 block of North Reserve: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

2200 block of South Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.

3100 block of South Avenue West: Keys taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

Schilling/West Kent Avenue: Vehicle taken.

1100 block of Montana Street: Cell phones taken.

2300 block of 55th Street: Snow-blower taken.

300 block of Woody Street: Loose change taken from vending machine.

300 block of Woody Street: Wall hangings taken.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

