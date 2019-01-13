Report in the week of Jan. 10, 2019
Burglaries
4000 block of Yorkshire Place: Unlawful entry to garage.
800 block of East Front Street: Unlawful entry to business.
4100 block of Mullan Road: Unlawful entry to multiple garages.
2000 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to garage where items taken from vehicle.
Theft from Vehicles
900 block of West Greenough Drive: Backpack taken from vehicle.
2100 block of West Sussex Avenue: Vehicle license plates taken.
600 block of Garfield Street: Vehicle license plate taken.
700 block of South Fifth Street West: Vehicle license plates taken.
600 block of Woodford Street: Gloves and loose change taken from vehicle.
2500 block of West Central Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1400 block of Toole Avenue: Firearm/accessories taken from vehicle.
3800 block of O’Leary Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
2500 block of Brooks Street: Graffiti on building.
1200 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
1700 block of South Fifth Street West: Hanging art vandalized.
2000 block of Trail Street: Window screen damaged.
2000 block of Cooper Street: Garage door damaged.
200 block of East Front Street: Vehicle damaged.
1500 block of South Avenue West: Graffiti.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Rear entrance doors damaged.
500 block of South Catlin Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
Thefts
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
400 block of Washington Street: Bicycle taken from residence.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
200 block of West Pine Street: Bicycle parts taken.
6400 block of Kestral Court: Camper trailer taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1300 block of Washburn Street: Gym bag/contents taken.
3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting from grocery store.
3000 block of South Higgins Avenue: Laptop computer taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2100 block of 42nd Street: Electronics taken.
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Personal items taken.
800 block of North Orange Street: Bicycle taken.
Old Indian Trail Expo Parkway: Flatbed trailer taken.
3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Cell phone taken.
1500 block of Phillips: Mail taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken from shopping cart.
300 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.
3700 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.
1800 block of South Fourth Street West: Mailbox/Mail taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
600 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1500 block of Liberty Lane: Wallet taken.
2300 block of Flynn Lane: Toys taken from donation box.