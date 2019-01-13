Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Report in the week of Jan. 10, 2019

Burglaries

4000 block of Yorkshire Place: Unlawful entry to garage.

800 block of East Front Street: Unlawful entry to business.

4100 block of Mullan Road: Unlawful entry to multiple garages.

2000 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to garage where items taken from vehicle.

Theft from Vehicles

900 block of West Greenough Drive: Backpack taken from vehicle.

2100 block of West Sussex Avenue: Vehicle license plates taken.

600 block of Garfield Street: Vehicle license plate taken.

700 block of South Fifth Street West: Vehicle license plates taken.

600 block of Woodford Street: Gloves and loose change taken from vehicle.

2500 block of West Central Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1400 block of Toole Avenue: Firearm/accessories taken from vehicle.

3800 block of O’Leary Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

2500 block of Brooks Street: Graffiti on building.

1200 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

1700 block of South Fifth Street West: Hanging art vandalized.

2000 block of Trail Street: Window screen damaged.

2000 block of Cooper Street: Garage door damaged.

200 block of East Front Street: Vehicle damaged.

1500 block of South Avenue West: Graffiti.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Rear entrance doors damaged.

500 block of South Catlin Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

Thefts

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

400 block of Washington Street: Bicycle taken from residence.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

200 block of West Pine Street: Bicycle parts taken.

6400 block of Kestral Court: Camper trailer taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1300 block of Washburn Street: Gym bag/contents taken.

3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting from grocery store.

3000 block of South Higgins Avenue: Laptop computer taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2100 block of 42nd Street: Electronics taken.

100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Personal items taken.

800 block of North Orange Street: Bicycle taken.

Old Indian Trail Expo Parkway: Flatbed trailer taken.

3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Cell phone taken.

1500 block of Phillips: Mail taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken from shopping cart.

300 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.

3700 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.

1800 block of South Fourth Street West: Mailbox/Mail taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

600 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of Liberty Lane: Wallet taken.

2300 block of Flynn Lane: Toys taken from donation box.

